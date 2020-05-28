Rep. Grace Meng distributed personal protective equipment to residents in Elmhurst and Glendale on Monday.
The congresswoman teamed up with Community Board 4 to hand out 1,000 face masks in front of Elmhurst’s St. James Episcopal Church at 84-07 Broadway.
Meng also worked with Community Board 5, the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol and Glendale Kiwanis to provide 1,000 masks. They were distributed at the Glendale Veterans Triangle at Myrtle and Cooper avenues, above. She delivered masks to St. Pancras Church as well.
