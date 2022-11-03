Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced last Friday $8 million in funding to hire more NYPD officers, which, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, she helped secure.
The money comes from a $140 million U.S. Department of Justice grant from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services known as the COPS Hiring Program, designed to take on crime across the nation by funding additional personnel.
“Protecting Queens residents and all New Yorkers has to be a top priority,” Meng said in a statement. “I thank the Department of Justice for helping provide the resources to help address crime, and look forward to continuing to help funnel federal dollars to our borough and city.”
According to records from the Justice Department, the $8 million will allow the NYPD to hire or rehire 50 officers. It is not clear, however, how many of those officers will be posted in Queens. On that, Meng’s office referred the Chronicle to Mayor Adams’ office and the NYPD press office; neither had responded to the Chronicle’s queries by press time.
— Sophie Krichevsky
