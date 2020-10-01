Just a week after her resolution denouncing anti-Asian sentiment passed the House of Representatives, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) released racist voicemail clips she received that chastised her for putting forth a “baloney” bill.
The congresswoman released a nearly two-minute long video to her Twitter account Sept. 25 that contained hateful messages left behind by unidentified callers.
“Hey, you look like a Chinese virus, you fat slob. Or maybe Kung Flu, you fat slob, or maybe Wuhan,” said one woman, while another man threatened to call the FBI and throw Meng in jail. Another said, “It’s not racist, it’s the truth. Filthy people.”
According to Meng’s office, the voicemails shared over social media are just a portion of the messages she’s received since the Sept. 17 passage of her resolution.
“Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans have been forced to endure demeaning and disgusting acts of bigotry and hate, consisting of everything from verbal assaults to physical attacks,” Meng said in a statement following the passage of her resolution, 243-164. Despite her efforts to produce a nonpartisan resolution rejecting racism, all of the 164 “nay” votes belonged to Republicans — only 13 House Republicans voted in its favor.
“164 Republicans voted against #HRes908 & couldn’t condemn this hate. Words & actions have consequences,” Meng’s tweet accompanying the voicemails said.
The messages Meng received reiterated verbiage made famous by President Trump, including “Kung Flu” and “Chinese Virus.” One caller even referred to COVID-19 as the “Karate Kid virus” in an attempt to shame the Taiwanese elected official, despite the movie starring an Italian protaganist. The messages were conflated with June statements made by Trump in which he used such rhetoric, as well as a March clip in which he disagreed with a journalist’s question as to whether he thought using such wording would negatively impact the Asian community.
In the week between her resolution’s passing and the release of the voicemails, Meng shared stories of citizens across the country’s brushes with anti-Asian sentiment on her social media accounts. One account described an incident in which a man spotted an Asian family walking through their neighborhood and shouted, “Welcome to Wuhan Lane,” at them.
Available hate crime data for 2020 shows that incidents against Asian Americans in the city have jumped 1,900 percent since last year — there was only one reported anti-Asian incident in all of 2019 compared to 20 in the first half of 2020. In the three years before the pandemic came to the U.S., anti-Asian incidents had been steadily decreasing. In 2017, racially motivated incidents toward Asians only made up 2 percent of all hate crimes, and there were only five reports of anti-Asian incidents filed in 2018.
“Passing #HRes908 sends a unified message that such bigotry, hatred & xenophobia will not be tolerated,” Meng said in another tweet. “We’re a country of immigrants and we must do better.”
