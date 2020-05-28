The Department of Homeless Services anticipates relocating the men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale in the coming weeks, the agency told the Chronicle in an email last Wednesday.
The city is moving shelter residents to hotels to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Single-adult shelters with congregate settings are being targeted.
“Every day, we’re redoubling our efforts and evolving with this situation to ensure we’re supporting our clients in all that we do — and we continue to explore new strategies and policy responses as this situation unfolds,” the DHS said in a statement.
Inside the shelters, beds are being rearranged, residents are being spaced out and meal times are staggered, among some of the social distancing measures, according to the DHS.
It could not give a more specific timeline for moving out the men on Cooper Avenue.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a longtime critic of the shelter, said he’s not optimistic.
“I never have a hope when it comes to DHS,” he told the Chronicle Wednesday. “I think they’re the least transparent agency. They’ve been caught in so many lies that we can’t tell fact from fiction with DHS.”
He added, “The congregate shelter model doesn’t work. [Social Services Commissioner] Steven Banks doesn’t want to admit it.”
Banks told the City Council there had been nearly 1,000 COVID cases in city homeless shelters during a remote hearing on May 18.
Of the 961 recorded cases, 658 were single adults.
At least 76 homeless people have died from the coronavirus in the city, including 52 in single-adult shelters.
Glendale Civic Association President Kathy Masi told the Chronicle she’s not so confident the men will be moved out.
“I’m not encouraged that they’re going to move them out because it’s been nothing but lies,” she told the Chronicle Tuesday. “We have not been told one thing that was truthful. So why would I have any confidence in them saying that they’re moving them out?”
Amanda Nasner, Queens borough director for the DHS, previously had said the capacity would remain at 120 as a result of COVID-19 in an email confirmed by Holden.
The shelter was originally intended for 200 single men.
