The Whitestone Veterans Memorial Association honored those who gave their lives for our country on Monday morning with its annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade, starting at Whitestone Memorial Park.
At top right, Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops 235 stand in formation for the ceremony while to their left, members of the National Guard lead the parade with the color guard.
At far left, Grand Marshal Louis Clavell Jr., a retired cop, salutes the crowd. Above, two attendees get the best seats in the house for the ceremony. At right, kids from the Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League march in the parade and at far right, onlookers line the sidewalks.
— Sophie Krichevsky
