Babe Ruth was on his way to slamming an other-worldly 60 home runs when the first Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade was held to honor those fallen in service to the United States.
Since then, Roger Maris and others have eclipsed the Babe’s single-season record.
But the Little Neck-Douglaston parade has become legendary, in its own right, known as the largest hometown remembrance in the country, “rain or shine ... since 1927.”
Executive orders by Gov. Cuomo and later by Mayor de Blasio canceled all such gatherings through the month of June in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.
But in the minds of the parade organizers, that was merely a formality, as they have shut down even fundraising and their student essay and art contests for this year, to start back up in 2021, according to Victor Mimoni, executive director of the group.
“It wasn’t a decision of ‘Can we get around this?’” Mimoni said. “It was a moral decision. Some of our veterans go back to World War II and Korea. These are men who stormed the beaches and took the hills. We didn’t want to do anything that would have people come out and get sick.”
Memorial Day tributes and Queens seem inseparable — with the St. Sebastian Catholic War Veterans in Woodside; American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts marking the solemn day in Woodhaven, Howard Beach and College Point; neighboring and complementary ones one right after the other in Laurelton and Rosedale.
But none is bigger than Little Neck-Douglaston. The good news is that the group’s website, which maintains a countdown clock to the parade down to the second, already has posted March 31, 2021, for the next one, 396 days from the Chronicle’s deadline.
They step off at 2 p.m. sharp.
