The New Hamilton Beach Civic Association is bringing back its Protect Our Community meetings, this time to increase awareness and support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to build storm surge gates throughout the area.
The first meeting to mark the return of the series, which was last held in 2019 when funding to build a storm-resistent barrier in Spring Creek Park was pulled, will be held at Our Lady of Grace this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Army Corps recently released a report detailing a proposed $52 billion plan as part of the New York & New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Study, which includes the tentatively selected Alternative 3B plan to build 12 storm surge gates, including one in Jamaica Bay.
“Really what we need is the support of not just this community but surrounding communities, too,” said civic President Roger Gendron. “I’m trying to make the point that if you live in Ozone Park and your doctor is in Howard Beach and it floods, you can’t get in ... if you live in Richmond Hill or Broad Channel and you want to take the AirTrain to the airport, but Coleman Square is flooded, that’s not going to happen.”
He is expecting elected officials to attend and although an Army Corps representative could not confirm for Saturday, Gendron hopes someone will tune in for an upcoming virtual meeting in December.
The public is invited to comment on the Army Corps plan through Jan. 6.
Gendron is drafting a letter for people to sign on to. The meeting is just the start of the battle to make sure surge barriers remain part of the chosen final plan, he said.
