Those in recovery from alcohol and narcotics addiction are strongly encouraged to join 12-step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous so they do not have to go an often tough road alone.
And when Gov. Cuomo last week issued statewide orders banning large groups of people gathering together to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it effectively banned the meetings that so many have come to rely on for support and to support others.
“About a week-and-a-half ago, we were informed by churches and places that hosted our meetings that people could not show up in person,” said a 28-year member of the recovery community who spoke with the Chronicle on the condition of anonymity, as the name of his organization would indicate.
“Our one primary way of doing things was broken.”
Within 24 hours organizers began gathering lists of canceled meetings, contact people and other information and creating from scratch the infrastructure to set up, post and host virtual and telephone meetings, a process that is continuing to evolve.
“Meetings are vital — the most important thing we do as a fellowship,” the member said. “We stress it to people in hospitals and institutions when they come to us — ‘Make a meeting! Make a meeting!’”
He said in some cases people were gathering outside of shuttered meeting sites and trying to make do. But he also said one attribute of those in recovery is that they can be very resourceful.
“They don’t like the idea of change, but change happens, and we adapt,” he said. Going “from panic to action in less than a day,” the web infrastructure has been growing to accommodate the need.
“Within a week we had the changes to our software and people were able to begin dialing in,” he said. “And it wasn’t just New York. We had people from North Carolina, New England, California and Germany. We were getting lists that were collated and coordinated.
“That’s how important the meeting is to us, that connection to other people in the fellowship, especially those who are new to the group,” he said. “I’ve believed in that idea ever since I’ve been clean. But even some older people are reliant on the meetings. They’re struggling with this.”
And now that the virtual meetings are coming together, he said, they are confrontiing another consequence of the coronavirus outbreak — a blanket prohibition on visiting those in hospitals and institutions to get the information to them. Hospitals and institutions, he said, are vital to “carrying the message ... Even if we have to send in a device, laptop — we’ll do it.”
Information on virtual and telephone meetings for Narcotics Anonymous is available online at nanewyork.org.
Information on those for Alcoholics Anonymous is available at nyintergroup.org and queensaa.org.
