If he’d been told in 2004 that nearly two decades later, he would be chair of Community Board 11, Paul DiBenedetto says he would have replied, “No way in hell.”
And yet, here he is.
After nearly two decades of service to CB 11, DiBenedetto began his one-year term as the panel’s chair this month.
DiBenedetto, an audio engineer and video producer by trade, in 1995 bought a house in Bayside in order to be close to the city while also enjoying the area’s open space.
After a house down the street was sold circa 2004, it was replaced by a much larger one, unmatched by any other on the block. That’s when fellow Bayside resident Brixton Doyle started putting fliers about similar houses in the area in his mailbox.
Though DiBenedetto ignored them at first, Doyle was persistent. So the next time he got a flier, DiBenedetto asked about it.
Doyle explained that developers were essentially taking advantage of the zoning code’s language in order to build homes that were technically larger than permitted.
“It really fired me up,” DiBenedetto recalled. “I started hanging out with him and having little meetings and then with other neighbors, having meetings.” Eventually, he worked with then-Councilman Tony Avella, land use expert Paul Graziano and the Department of City Planning to get the area’s zoning altered in 2005, preventing similar houses from being built.
It was during that process that he attended his first community board meeting. From there, the rest, as they say, was history. “Once you start going through all these processes of trying to gain more traction ... all of a sudden, you’re asked to join,” DiBenedetto said. “And then once you join something, then another organization has a vacancy and asked you to join.” In addition to being appointed to CB 11, he’d go on to serve as a board member for the Queens County Farm Museum, president of the Bayside Historical Society and — when his son was a student there — PTA president at Bayside High School.
At the same time, DiBenedetto said, he didn’t just stumble into those roles. “One of my philosophies in life is: ‘If not you, then who?’” he said.
He plans to bring that outlook as he leads CB 11 — that’s part of why he decided to run for chair. “I thought that I could make a difference,” DiBenedetto said.
As chair, DiBenedetto said, his goal is, on the whole, to preserve the district’s neighborhoods and the quality of life they offer for those who live there.
