Steve Cohen is the richest owner in Major League Baseball and it sounds as if he wants to spend some money.
He does not want to wait around to turn his newly acquired Mets into winners.
“If I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years — I’d like to make it sooner — I would consider that slightly disappointing,” he said at an online press conference Tuesday.
“We now can emphasize the acquisition rather than the cost,” new team president Sandy Alderson agreed.
Alderson was the general manager from 2011 to July 2018, before stepping away due to health concerns. The Wilpon family had run the team since 2002 after buying out Nelson Doubleday.
Fans often bashed the owners, or the “Coupons,” for their seeming unwillingness to spend big in free agency on the top players in the game.
Alderson’s comments made it sound like he may have shared some of the frustrations of the fans.
“We’re gonna make sure we’ve got enough meat and potatoes,” he said. “But we’re going to be shopping in the gourmet section as well.”
Alderson was asked about doing so after not being able to in his previous tenure. “I’ve gotta find out where it is,” he answered.
Reports over the years had the Wilpons extremely involved in baseball decisions, to the detriment of the club.
Cohen said how involved he would be with those decisions.
“I played Little League once. That’s about it though, right? I’m going to let the professionals — Sandy and the people we bring in — let them run baseball,” he said.
Alderson, who said that he wants to turn the Mets into an iconic franchise, said, “There’s no question that ownership styles will be different. There’s no question that there will be differences in the way we operate. There will be differences in our emphasis and overall capacity to do things.”
Alderson said it’s likely Luis Rojas will return as manager. Rojas led the team to a 26-34 record in his first season as Mets skipper. Rojas was hired by recently fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen but managed in the Mets’ minor league system during Alderson’s tenure.
Alderson added that whoever is hired as president of baseball operations will also have input.
Cohen’s bid to buy the Mets fell through in February, reportedly over disagreements about the Wilpons’ continued control after Cohen would take over.
With the Wilpons still looking to sell the team, they came to an agreement with Cohen in mid-September. League owners officially approved the sale in late October.
Cohen was asked Tuesday about other bidders, which included a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.
“Who are the other bidders? I don’t remember,” Cohen said, adding that he had not heard from them but “I certainly wish them well.”
