“New York City has done a lot recently when it comes to fighting public enemy number one: rats.” That’s what Mayor Adams, who has said on numerous occasions that he “hates rats,” said last Thursday as he put months of anticipation to rest and introduced the city’s first Director of Rodent Mitigation — known colloquially as the “rat czar” — Kathleen Corradi.
“Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience, and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner, more welcoming city for all New Yorkers,” Adams said.
Corradi most recently served as the Department of Education’s Queens Director of Space Planning. Before that, she led the DOE’s own rodent mitigation efforts from the agency’s Office of Sustainability, where she also developed New York City’s Zero Waste Schools program.
“Rats are a symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing and economic justice,” Corradi said. “New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them thrive, will no longer be tolerated.”
The mayor’s latest hire comes as his administration has hit the gas on its crusade against rats. Not only is the city working to roll out citywide curbside compost, which started in Queens last fall, but this month, the Department of Sanitation delayed put-out times to limit rats’ access to trash.
Corradi’s rat mitigation work will begin with a $3.5 million effort in Harlem, where she will lead several agencies in experimenting with removal techniques, methods of extermination, education initiatives and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.