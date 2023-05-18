In February, former Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae entered the Council District 19 Democratic primary as a widely unknown candidate. Though he has lived in the area his entire life — he grew up in Oakland Gardens and now lives in Bayside — by his own account, he only became active in the community in the last few years.
Despite that, within a few weeks of entering the race, Bae was able to raise nearly $43,000 for his campaign. By the same mid-March filing deadline, his opponents, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella and land use expert Paul Graziano, had raised just over $26,000 and a little more than $17,000, respectively.
Asked how he garnered that financial support, Bae told the Chronicle in a wide-ranging candidate interview Monday, “I’ve always believed in the power of networking.
“I think folks give networking a bad rep. But to the extent that I always put myself out there and said, ‘What can I do to help?’ I truly believe folks ... said, ‘You know, look, Christopher was there for us. Let’s be there for Christopher.’”
He noted that more than 100 of his donors are from within the district, which he said showed “a lot of community support”; according to campaign finance records, however, that’s less than a third of his 337 donations, even as a handful of donors gave more than once.
Though Bae, who is Korean-American, had been pleased with victories by Asian-American candidates in 2021 — like Councilmembers Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) — he said he “had no intention of running” until after he learned Richard Lee, who was making his second bid for the Democratic nomination, dropped out to accept a position in the Council’s Finance Division. “It was only when I realized that Richard was not running — in a district that is nearly 30 percent Asian-American Democratic voters — representation matters,” he said.
Bae added, however, that changes to the criminal justice system in recent years also motivated him. Given his time working at the DA’s office, the self-described moderate has made crime and bail reform the centerpiece of his campaign.
“The bail reform that was passed [in 2019] was in response to a lot of systemic inequalities in our community, I acknowledge that,” he said. “However, they didn’t really talk to industry experts — they shoved it down our throats, in terms of what they thought was fair. We need sensible modifications to the current law as it stands.
“Even with some of the modifications in the most recent budget, it’s just not enough.”
Bae also referred to “dangerous rhetoric” as a motivating factor for him to enter the race, both at the national level and locally. He pointed to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and her comments on Drag Queen Story Hour and trans issues specifically.
“People look to you to say, ‘Hey, what is our position? What is our community saying about specific issues?’” he said. “We have to acknowledge that a lot of trans students — a significant number of them either contemplate suicide, or they even attempt suicide.
“If the conversation isn’t started with that framework — that we have to be accepting and provide a safe space for all folks to even talk about this, then we’re just not doing our job, and we’re letting our community down.”
On other education-related issues, Bae said that merit-based programs are of chief importance to him, though he did so while acknowledging he has had the “privilege” to have access to strong public schools.
“We really do need it to be merit-based; my position is we are keeping it,” referring specifically to specialized high schools and their entrance exam. “We can address the inequalities — whether it’s socioeconomic, racial, within the different communities in our city — we have to address it. But at the same time, it has to be merit-based, too.” He suggested providing resources to students to prepare for entrance exams as one remedy.
Asked about the migrant crisis, Bae said, “A lot of folks are going Republican, in my view, because we [Democrats] are so willing to jump at every opportunity to help any and all causes out there without addressing the needs of the folks on the ground.
“We have to find a balance between focusing on the residents of CD 19, but also balancing the fact that, yes, our city is in a crisis.”
The Democratic primary is on June 27.
