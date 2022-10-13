Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) says the choice for voters in Congressional District 5 is simple: Pick between what you know, and what you don’t.
“There is no one better fitted to sit in Congress for the Rockaways or Hollis, because I’ve lived in both places,” he told the Chronicle in an exclusive interview last week. “I know the people in both places. I’m no stranger to them.
“You could talk to people in the Rockaways, and they would tell you they know who I am. You could talk to Southeastern Queens and they would tell you they know who I am. You could go to Jamaica Estates and they would tell you they know who I am, and the work that I’ve done.”
Meeks says he sees his job as two in one. A significant portion of his time is spent in Washington, DC, crafting policy to best serve not only the city and the state, but the country as a whole.
He specifically cited legislation related to recovery from the pandemic and building out of the country’s infrastructure.
“I played significant roles in helping those bills pass in the House so we can get the state and the city some of the dollars that they needed to overcome a number of the issues that were facing us as a result of the pandemic, as well as the infrastructure dollars that came into the state and the city that are important for our building of roads and repairing our airports and our ports,” he said.
Once money is secured, Meeks says he oftens defers to the local branches of government to determine how it’s best spent.
“We bring those dollars, and oftentimes they come through the state or the city, so that the state and the city can then appropriate where they need to do the kind of building, because those are the folks that are locally on the ground.”
The second component of his job is securing what the community needs. Meeks pointed to the revitalization of JFK Airport, efforts at York College and money allocated to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center as examples of his involvement in the district.
He also touted his efforts in supporting violence reduction groups in the area. One such group is LIFECamp, a crime prevention organization founded in Southeast Queens.
“My goal has been not to just get involved after a crime is committed; let’s see if we can do something to prevent crime,” he said.
Meeks’ other efforts to combat crime levels include the passage of gun control legislation. He cited the summer’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as an example of progress in that capacity.
“Did that bill go as far as I would have liked it to, as most of the members of the New York delegation would have liked it to? No,” he said. “Why? Because we want a complete ban on assault weapons.”
“The choice that we had to make was: Do you get something, or nothing?” he added.
That spirit of compromise prevails in the decisions Meeks has to make in where he spends his time. He says voting in Washington takes up a significant portion of his schedule, but even if it has to be remote, his commitment to his home area does not waver.
“I am always in touch with my district,” he said. “You do it sometimes, as we had to do, via Zoom and other methods because of the pandemic.”
“If you’re going to do your job, it means you have to be in DC to advocate, to moderate, to negotiate these bills that we’re talking about. If you’re not there, you’re not part of that process, which would have a direct effect on your constituency. If you don’t know that in advance, then I’d say you don’t know what the job is, and you are not someone who should be running for office,” he added.
Part of the reason Meeks’ schedule stays so full is because of his obligations as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He stands behind the Biden administration’s handling of both the situation in Taiwan and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“One of the things I’m a strong supporter of as chairman of this committee is multilateralism,” he said. “It’s not just America alone, America only, as the former president [Donald Trump] believed.”
The war in Ukraine affects Queens residents, according to Meeks, in ways similar to how it affects anyone who values freedom: Letting Russian President Vladimir Putin get away with a hostile takeover of the country would be a slap in the face to liberty.
Meeks also blamed the war for some domestic economic issues, including inflation.
As it relates to the overall state of the economy, Meeks would not commit to saying the country is in a recession. He did say, however, that any way out of a period of economic decline has to be a global effort.
“It’s not just a recession in the United States,” he said. “We can’t get out of it by ourselves. When you talk about inflation, it’s all over the world.”
“We better work hard to make sure we have a more reliable supply chain happening in different countries, but also, of course, manufacturing more right here in the United States,” he added.
Back home in District 5, Meeks sees himself as the right candidate because he connects with every corner of the community, including both sides of the Rockaway Peninsula. Having represented the beachfront area for, as he describes it, his “entire political career,” he says he is more than qualified to continue with its representation, and questions the devotion of his challenger, Republican and president of the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association Paul King.
“When Superstorm Sandy came in, and the damage it did to the entire peninsula, I was very involved in trying to make sure the entire peninsula was taken care of,” he said. “I still hold the Army Corps of Engineers accountable for the entire peninsula, both the ocean side and the bay side, in trying to bring the community together and trying to economically develop the entire peninsula — not just the western part of Rockaway, but the eastern part of Rockaway; not just the ocean side of Rockaway, but the bay side of Rockaway.
“I have been one that not just advocated for a small part of Rockaway, as Mr. King has, but I have advocated for, and worked for, the entire pensinsula of Rockaway. I’m trying to bring them together, not further divide them.”
Despite the rhetoric against his opponent, he says he does his best to keep things civil in Congress.
“I’m known, according to my reputation in Congress, as one of the Democrats that’s willing to work with Republicans,” he said. “You will hear from the mainstream Republicans, like the ranking Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee [Rep. Michael McCaul], who is my close friend now, we work so closely together.”
Election Day is Nov. 8.
