U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) has been chosen as the new chairman of the prestigious and influential House Foreign Relations Committee.
Meeks, now in his 11th term, defeated Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), 148-78, in a vote of the Democratic Caucus.
“The committee under the next Congress will preside over an historic shift in US foreign policy, and there is no shortage of work ahead of us,” he said in a prepared statement. “Not only will we need to re-engage with a world that has felt the marked absence of US global leadership, but we must also rethink traditional approaches to foreign policy. This will not be a return to normal, but a leap towards a new way of doing business.”
Meeks is the first African-American in the post. He replaces Rep. Eliot Engel (D-Bronx), who lost in a Democratic primary in September.
Meeks said he will support the U.S. rejoining the World Health Organization and the Iran nuclear agreement, and will make dealing with climate change a priority of the committee.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.