U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) secured more than $16.3 million for community projects last year, allocating funds for organizations throughout the city.
In Queens, Alpha Phi Alpha Senior Citizens Center ($154,000), in Cambria Heights; Black Spectrum Theatre ($1,275,750 million) in Jamaica; Chhaya ($150,000) in Jackson Heights; the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. ($2 million); Haitian Americans United for Progress ($364,558) in Hollis; Jamaica Hospital Medical Center ($4.305 million); the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in Jamaica ($325,000); the St. John’s Episcopal Hospital ($3 million)in Far Rockaway; and York College ($2,117,500). The Jamaica and Rockaway YMCAs ($1 million) also received funding, according to a press release.
Meeks said that he was thrilled to support local projects within his district.
“The funding will ensure that my constituents are receiving the necessary resources they need to provide for their families and live in a safe community,” he said in a statement.
The senior center received assistance toward its transportation services; Chhaya, a social services organization, received funds toward a small business assistance program; and HAUP received a reward for its youth leadership and workforce programming, according to Meeks’ office. GJDC received a check for a small batch manufacturing development initiative, Black Spectrum received one for an African-American history program, the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center will use its funds to create a Diabetes Wellness Center, and Jamaica Hospital and York Collage will use the allocated money for new equipment. York College will also put aside funds for a science workshop training program.
The funding at the YMCAs will go toward enrichment programs.
Sharon Greenberger, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York, was grateful that the congressman was prioritizing operations at the Jamaica and Rockaway locations.
“The last two years have been enormously challenging for our city, and these funds will enable both the Jamaica Y and the Rockaway Y to continue providing critical programs and vital services to our communities,” Greenberger said in a statement via email.
The remaining funds went to Long Island Cares ($360,100) in Hauppauge toward its benefits programs; the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty ($1 million) in Manhattan for its senior services; and the Roxbury Volunteer Emergency Services ($257,000) in Manhattan for a new ambulance.
