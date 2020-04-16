U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) is joining forces with a Republican congressman from Colorado in an effort to get faster, less costly federal stimulus payments for low-income residents under the new CARES Act.
In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dated April 11, Meeks and Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Colo.) are asking that the government set up infrastructure that would allow some low-income residents to receive their COVID-19-related bailout money in the form of debit cards, particularly those who might not have bank accounts or who live in areas considered to be underserved by the banking industry.
“Sending paper checks to Americans disadvantages those who need the funds the most,” the letter states. “To the greatest extent possible, the Treasury Department must seek to leverage existing banks and innovations in electronic payments to instantly and affordably reach this segment of America.”
The congressmen argued logistics, public health concerns and cost to federal coffers.
“If implemented appropriately, tens of millions of Americans will receive support in the coming weeks to help address their critical needs while the U.S. economy is partially shut down,” the congressmen wrote. “We remain deeply concerned, however, that the nearly 15 million Americans without bank accounts will face difficulty accessing these essential funds.”
The letter lays out two consequences, saying first that it may take 20 weeks or more for those checks to be received, as opposed to between two and five weeks for those with bank accounts.
“The unbanked segment also has the lowest savings balances and are most susceptible to employment loss in a downturn,” the letter continues. “They simply cannot survive this long without income. It risks causing irreparable damage to these families, to the stability of their communities, and to the infrastructure required to rebuild our economy.”
Second, the congressmen assert that when those residents do finally receive their checks, they are likely to have few or no providers with whom to cash them for free; no remote or online services to support their access to funds; and nowhere to deposit the money.
Meeks and Tipton wrote that many will be at the mercy of “predatory” check cashing services where they will be exposed to health risks and pay high fees to receive their cash.
They added that such an arrangement would lessen the recipients’ exposure to the present-day risks associated with venturing out to a physical location to cash a paper check.
Lastly, the congressmen said such an arrangement could greatly reduce the government’s costs involved with printing the checks, postage and other costs that would accrue to the Treasury.
The Treasury Department did not respond to questions emailed to its press office prior to the Chronicle’s deadline, but Mnuchin, in a press release, said the money already is flowing.
“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their economic impact payments,” Mnuchin said. “This administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”
In a related matter, the Internal Revenue Service this week launched a portal on its website — irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments — where people can track the status of their economic impact payments.
The $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act includes one-time payments of $1,200 for most adults, plus payments of $500 for each eligible child.
The portal has a link for people looking to determine their eligibility.
There also is a link by which those who have gotten their tax refunds by direct deposit this year or last can check on the status of their electronic payments.
The same link will allow others to provide the IRS with their bank account number and their bank’s routing number in order to get an electronic payment rather that wait several weeks to a few months to receive a paper check.
