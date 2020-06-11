U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Shaniyat Chowdhury, the man challenging him in June 23’s Democratic primary for the fifth CD, agree on one thing.
Both believe the path to victory in an extremely diverse district involves running on Meeks’ record in Congress.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” said Meeks, who is seeking his 12th term, in an interview with the Chronicle. “COVID-19 has been doing away with how you campaign. You can’t go to political clubs or events.”
He said the new Congress will have a lot on its plate in January.
“Infrastructure is huge,” he said. “It’s something everyone has been talking about for a long time. We need to get the economy back in a fair and just manner across the board. Unemployment is high.”
Also on his list, under tax policy, is repealing the cap on the amount of state and local taxes that residents can claim on their federal income taxes.
“And,” he said in a none-too-veiled jab at President Trump, “we need to repair our moral standing with other nations.”
He touted, among other things, his support from organized labor and his personal background.
“People know what I’ve done, and they know how I’ve done it in the district,” he said. “ ... I grew up in public housing.”
He said “evicting the tenant in public housing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” is as important as Democrats holding the House of Representatives and taking back the Senate.
Meeks is hearing that the Senate may not take up the House’s most recent bailout package until July, but hopes the upper chamber will get to it sooner.
Meeks sits on the House’s Financial Services and Foreign Relations Committee. He also is chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party.
Chowdhury said Meeks is part of the status quo.
“New York-5 is a diverse, working-class district,” he said. “I think New York-5 deserves a chance to have working-class candidates.”
The son of Bangladeshi immigrants served six years in the United States Marine Corps. He formerly worked as an aide to Assemblywoman Latrice Walker (D-Brooklyn) and served as deputy policy director for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), doing research on the congresswoman’s Green New Deal legislation.
His parents were among those devastated by the 2007 recession, losing their home in the foreclosure crisis.
He also said one of the things he learned in the Marine Corps is that many young people from low-income backgrounds opt for the military if they see it as their only option
Meeks, who has raised more than $1.2 million, has the ability to vastly outspend pretty much any opponent. But Chowdhury, emphasizing his grassroots support in Queens and Nassau County, said Meeks is far too cozy with the financial and real estate industries, including some Queens party officials.
He also called out Meeks on his initial endorsement of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg in the early Democratic presidential sweepstakes.
“That’s a concern,’ he said. “I hope people take notice.”
Chowdhury supports the Green New Deal, universal basic income of $2,000 per month, national rent control policy and lowering the voting age to 16.
Under campaign finance reform, he would like to enact legislation to counter the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling on campaign donations.
On education he supports free tuition at public colleges and forgiveness of existing student loan debt.
Meeks admitted that until recently he had never thought that he might receive a primary challenge from his political left.
“But this is America,” he said. “It’s a great country for all its faults. People can decide to run if they want to.”
The Federal Election Commission lists a third candidate in the race, named Amit Lal.
His website says he is a native of South Queens. He has raised $5,200 and spent none according to FEC records for the March 31 filing period.
