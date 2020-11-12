Not surprisingly, the funeral of Archie Spigner — a political animal to the end — this week became a celebration of the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The dean of Southeast Queens civic life died Oct. 29 at age 92, five days before the election, and was eulogized Tuesday as a pioneer for black empowerment by some of the most powerful political figures in the city.
Most of the funeral speeches took note that Spigner’s passing came at the same moment that Democrats are set to take back the White House after a bitter campaign.
“To win this election, we needed divine intervention and we sent the right man to arrange it,” said Mayor de Blasio.
“We’ve gotten rid of Donald Trump, praise God,” invoked U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), who appeared from Washington, DC, via video.
The influence that Spigner, the first African-American elected to the City Council from Queens, won and wielded during his long career was also celebrated during a three-hour “homegoing” at the Greater Bethel Ministries church in Queens Village.
“He was my Jackie Robinson,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), the head of the Queens Democratic Party organization.
“It’s easy for us,” he said, gesturing toward a half a dozen officeholders from Southeast Queens sitting in the church’s first pew.
“That’s because the path was paved, everything was chopped down. Archie Spigner did this for us.”
“I wouldn’t be here without Archie Spigner,” Schumer told the 150 people in the church, recounting how Spigner’s backing helped him defeat former Sen. Al D’Amato in 1998.
“Every one of us owes everything to Archie.”
“There would be no Donovan Richards without Archie Spigner,” said the borough president-elect.
“No Leroy Comrie, no Adrienne Adams, no I. Daneek Miller, no Alicia Hyndman. We stand on his shoulders.’’
Former Rep. Charles Rangel, 90, came from his home in Harlem to recall how state political leaders, before signing onto a new initiative, would ask, “Did you check with Archie on this?”
Rangel lamented that “every time someone in Harlem got a little money, they moved to Queens” and into Spigner’s sphere.
One his way back to the pews, the 23-term congressman stopped at the open casket where Spigner’s body lay at rest, placed a hand on the edge and whispered goodbye.
