Selvena Brooks-Powers, one of a dozen candidates running in the special election to replace Borough President Donovan Richards in the 31st City Council District, has picked up the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
Meeks also is chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party.
“She has strength, she has unparalleled experience, and she is an advocate that we can count on to deliver better for all parts of Southeast Queens and the Rockaways,” Meeks said of Brooks-Powers in a statement Monday. “She’s the progressive voice our community needs fighting for our students, seniors, and working families.”
“I am honored to have Congressman Meeks’ support. Throughout his years of service to our community, he’s always been a strong advocate for us and stood strong against the racism, corruption and treason of Trump’s hateful and harmful agenda,” Brooks-Powers said. “I look forward to working with him to deliver for Southeast Queens.”
The special election is set for Feb. 23.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.