As predicted by health officials, New York City has now entered the “medium” risk alert level for Covid as cases have surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people.
Queens recorded the second-highest transmission level of the boroughs, behind Manhattan, with 239.5 out of 100,000 as of May 1.
There was an average of 771 total probable and confirmed cases here as of last Sunday. This time last month, there were only about 300.
“As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks,” said city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Twitter.
The seven-day average for deaths, however, was three citywide and 1 for Queens.
The medium alert level signifies medium community spread of the virus, according to the city.
The city is seeing about 2,500 new cases per day, a jump from about 600 cases per day in the beginning of March.
Guidance for medium spread, which is the second tier after the lowest level, calls for the expected measures of getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a face mask in indoor settings, getting tested and staying home if exposed to the virus.
Vasan advised that people wear masks in public indoor settings and get tested before and after gatherings but no additional mask or vaccine mandates have been announced in response to the uptick.
“Vaccination and boosters are as critical as ever,” Vasan continued. “If you’re eligible for your booster, please, get the dose now. The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of Covid-19 and getting back to a low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring.”
“The steps you take to protect yourself also protect others, especially those most vulnerable. We have the tools we need to beat back this virus. We are in this together. By incorporating these steps into our daily lives, we can continue to look out for one another and ourselves,” the health commissioner added.
Hospitalizations in Queens and citywide remain low, however, due in part to high rates of vaccinations and immunity gained by past waves.
Queens now has the highest number of residents fully vaccinated, with a total of 85 percent for all ages eligible, just ahead of Manhattan, which is at 83 percent.
Manhattan has the highest number of boosted residents and Queens is just behind with 42 percent.
The latest surge is attributed to the BA.2 variant, which is believed to be more contagious than past mutations.
Queens saw only two Covid hospitalizations as of the start of this week and a daily average of seven, due to a slight uptick the week prior.
Statewide, Covid hospitalizations increased by 153 percent, according to an update from Gov. Hochul.
Over 2,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized across the state, which is still only a fraction of the levels back in January, which surged to 13,000.
The governor also announced that more than 75 million over-the-counter Covid-19 tests have been distributed as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to control the spread ahead of spring and summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.