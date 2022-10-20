Queens is lending a helping hand to those affected by last month’s Hurricane Ian.
The MediSys Health Network sent six healthcare professionals to an International Medical Corps mobile medical unit in Englewood, Fla., to help residents recover from the storm. The team consists of three physicians — Drs. Susan Philipose, Sherissa Charles and Umer Hassan — and three nurses — Janina Rivera, Laurie Regan and Lisa Fraumeni-Pickel — from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The healthcare cohort arrived on Sunday and, according to MediSys Director of Emergency Management Mark Marino, was slated to begin work Monday morning. Their duties include both emergency and primary care.
“People may not have access to the place they normally receive care,” Marino said. “We were told that of the six hospitals in the county, four of them were closed down.”
“People still have to get their prescriptions filled, and need new prescriptions, and need to see someone for any chronic conditions, so this mobile medical unit ends up becoming a clinic to provide primary care for people who can’t access their normal paths of receiving care,” he added.
Marino says MediSys has learned that some of the closed hospitals have started to reopen, but some of the healthcare professionals sent down to southwest Florida, the epicenter for the storm’s path of destruction, are in need of backup. Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, over three weeks ago.
“We’ve found over the years that there’s this recurring pattern when incidents like this occur: There’s a rush of responders that go to where the needs are, and as the weeks go on, the energy and the ability to provide assistance to those communities starts to dwindle,” he said.
“We have in the past, and this has happened several times on our missions, we end up being like, the second wave of responders to go in and backfill the initial responders. That’s the position we’re in now.”
The MediSys team of six is due back in New York on Halloween.
For Marino, sending the group down to join the mobile unit in Florida is a form of paying it forward. He says the IMC offered assistance when MediSys was overwhelmed at the start of the pandemic.
“They assisted us by providing staff, and they were able to procure some supplies for us when we were having trouble getting some because of all of the supply shortages,” he said. “We feel like we’re returning the favor now.”
While the news cycles in the Northeast may have moved on from the storm’s devastation, Marino says MediSys has a duty to continue to care for those in need.
“The people who are not immediately involved kind of forget about what’s happening,” he said. “We don’t want that to be the case for us.”
“We don’t only serve the patients of Queens and Brooklyn; when the need calls, and we’re able to provide it, we go where we’re needed,” he added.
Per a report from the IMC, the mobile medical unit in Englewood had treated 97 patients as of Oct. 10. Approximately half of those treated had been displaced from their homes. According to the report, more than 30,000 Floridians were still without power as of last week.
