A crisis was avoided as nearly 300 medical residents within the MediSys Health Network (Jamaica and Flushing Hospital Medical Centers) reached a tentative agreement with their employer on Monday, which is when they intended to strike.
Ninety-three percent of MediSys’ 307 residents (185 from JHMC and 122 from FHMC) voted to strike on April 26.
Michael Hinck, the spokesman for JHMC, said that reaching a resolution without a work stoppage taking place is a great step forward in the network’s continued focus on patient care.
“A strike has been averted,” Hinck told the Chronicle via email. “As a network that has successfully graduated thousands of residents and fellows, many of whom have gone on to hold prestigious positions across the nation, we understand and value the important role they play in our organization and the future of healthcare.”
According to the Committee of Interns and Residents, the largest union to represent medical interns, fellows and residents in the country, the latter were prepared to strike on May 15 over wages, a lack of time spent to properly examine patients due to large case loads and excessive time spent on out-of-title work.
The new contract between MediSys and the residents includes an 18 percent salary increase over the next three years, additional pay for extra shifts, hazard pay, enforcement of all Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education requirements and limits to out-of-title work.
Additional pay was one of the hardline issues because residents have been filling in for other hospital staff doing out-of-title work throughout the medical network, according to the CIR. Hazard pay was not previously guaranteed in other contracts, but the early-career doctors believe they should be compensated during a pandemic or public health emergency.
The ACGME requirement addresses patient load, which residents felt was essential because with fewer patients to manage they will be able to spend more time with the people in their care and assess them better. The limit to out-of-title work also meant young physicians would be able to spend more time focusing on the health of their patients.
“CIR resident physicians are glad to have come to an agreement with MediSys that helps to ensure their well-being and implement processes that improve patient care and safety,” said Sunyata Altenor, a CIR spokeswoman, via email. “Moving forward they hope to be able to continue providing the world class care that Queens patients deserve.”
Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) was pleased by the news.
“I’m happy to hear that physicians at Flushing and Jamaica hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement to prevent what would have been a devastating strike, both for our healthcare professionals and the health of our community,” she posted on Twitter.
A spokesperson for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) told the Chronicle via email that frontline workers deserve a fair contract with strong protections.
“Speaker Adams is heartened that the Committee of Interns and Residents reached a tentative agreement with MediSys that will benefit resident physicians and patients alike,” said the spokesperson. “Queens residents who are served by Jamaica and Flushing hospitals will continue to be treated with great care.”
