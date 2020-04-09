Queens is leading the city with the most coronavirus cases, a curious statistic considering it is not the most crowded borough.
“Are people living next to each other, on top of each other?” Harlem Gunness, the director of Public Health at St. John’s University, asked in a talk with the Chronicle Monday. “Are multiple families living together where the disease can easily spread?”
Part of the problem is mixed messages.
The World Health Organization recommends people not wear face masks unless they are sick with the coronavirus or caring for someone who is sick. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing masks.
“When you’re dealing with a novel virus, they are constantly, constantly changing the information,” Gunness said. “And with that, the public health officials have to change their information and then relay that to the public.”
He said some people may be confused and less likely to adapt to the recommendations because of all the rapid changes to them.
Gunness said there are many factors to consider, such as the heavily impacted neighborhoods, including Elmhurst, being “known to have a lower socio-economic status, or lower income, than other communities such as Flushing or Astoria or Forest Hills, where we don’t have high cases of the virus.”
He pointed to wearing gloves and masks, if people have enough food to socially distance and if they have enough medication, noting many with underlying medical conditions have died from the coronavirus.
“When you have chronic conditions already existing in these low-income communities at high rates and we don’t know what their behaviors are, whether they need to go to the laundromat ... where are they congregating, where are they going?” Gunness said.
He was previously a senior officer with the U.S. Public Health Service stationed at the CDC, division of Global Migration and Quarantine, Quarantine Border Health Services branch. He managed the operations of the Ebola entry screening program at the CDC’s quarantine station at JFK Airport about five years ago.
He said the fact there were only four confirmed cases of Ebola in the country could have led to people not taking the coronavirus as seriously.
But he believes mass campaigning about COVID-19 should have been done once it began to spread.
“We didn’t know the degree to which it would be affecting us,” Gunness said, adding that warnings “came a little bit later in the game once the disease already started to spread,” and that it could’ve been mitigated.
He said there should have been better collaboration in addition to assessment.
“To have the governor beg for resources like ventilators or masks and gloves and proper [personal protective equipment] for healthcare workers who are on the first line responding, it really speaks to the lack of preparedness and the lack of communication,” Gunness said.
The state and federal level response needs to work as a better partnership, according to Gunness.
“If you don’t control it in the affected areas, it’s going to spread,” he said.
There are still several states that have not issued stay-at-home orders. Gunness compared that to having a urination section in a swimming pool.
“That doesn’t work because it’s porous,” he said. “The borders of states are porous, meaning that if I isolate in New York and I socially distance myself, then I go to another state that doesn’t do it and they can move around and drive around and enter New York State and go here and there, then it will be hard to contain the virus that way.”
There have also been questions about what medicine would work for the disease, with some people taking an anti-malaria drug or one that has been used to fight HIV.
Gunness said often with a new disease, a number of people have to determine what works and what doesn’t. “You can’t say anecdotally it may work for one individual,” he said, noting that the HIV drug might work in one or two isolated cases, but when a lot of people are impacted and they see a treatment that works, “then you have to run the experiment or the study to determine how effective that treatment is and does it work for everyone, and does it work for people with underlying conditions, and which underlying medical conditions could it work better with?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.