By order of a decree from Brooklyn federal court, a Jamaica meat and poultry distribution business has been shut down. The owner was given 10 days to inform his staff, representatives and board of directors that the company was barred from selling goods because it had failed to have its products inspected and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USA Halal Foods, also known as As-Salaam Halal and Fine Foods Wholesale Distributors, and Kashiif Saeed, its president, cannot sell or transport any meat because of an alleged failure to follow the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act, according to Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
A lawsuit was filed by the government on April 11, because several investigations from the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the USDA revealed that from 2017 to 2022, USA Halal Foods, located at 179-17 149 Ave. in Jamaica, repeatedly put up goat, lamb, beef and chicken products for sale or transportation that were allegedly misbranded or not federally inspected, which is prohibited by the FMIA and the PPIA.
Saeed and the business allegedly did not maintain records that fully and accurately disclosed transactions, according to federal prosecutors. In addition, the products also failed to bear a label showing the name and place of the business manufacturer, packer, and distributor; an accurate statement of the quantity of the contents in terms of weight, measure, numerical count; and an inspection legend.
Saeed and USA Halal Foods were not available for comment.
Peace said he will continue to enforce food safety laws that hold distributors of such items accountable to the required standards and protect the public from misbranded products.
“Consumers deserve confidence that the food they purchase is properly inspected and safe to eat,” Peace said in a statement on April 24.
The decree, which was approved on April 18 by a district judge, required that USA Halal Foods and Saeed keep records that fully and accurately disclose the offers for the sale or transportation of other meat and poultry products.
The defendants also have less than 30 days to notify the USDA that USA Halal Foods staff, representatives and its board of directors have been informed about the ban on the sale of goods, and that any new parties interested in working for or with the company must be informed within 10 days of association of the decree, according to a consent judgment, which was provided to the Queens Chronicle by USAO.
The defendants may serve a written request to the federal government by April 18, 2027 for the decree to be terminated. They must explain how they have complied with all requirements and met the applicable provisions of the FMIA and PPIA, according to the consent judgment.
“If the United States agrees that the consent decree may be terminated, the parties shall submit, for the court’s approval, a joint stipulation requesting termination of the consent decree,” said the judgment.
No fines are owed now, according to a spokesman for the USAO.
However, if caught violating USDA regulations, Saeed and USA Halal Foods will be charged $500 per pound for misbranded or uninspected items for the first violation, and $1,000 per pound for each subsequent violation, said the judgment.
