Hollis native Joseph Williams, better known as Run from Run-DMC and as the minister the Rev. Run, makes no apologies for his support of former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire in the latter’s quest for mayor.
“It’s got to be 30 years that I know him,” Run said last Friday during a multimedia interview hosted by McGuire’s campaign. “I like to stand next to people who have their act together, people with integrity and charity. I feel free to say ‘Vote for Ray’ and not worry.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) also appeared.
“I like his passion,” Comrie said. “He wants to make a difference in people’s lives.”
McGuire addressed taxes during the one-hour presentation.
“Taxes are a huge issue,” he said. We need to focus. There are a lot of programs out there. We need to educate and inform the voters on the benefits they can get if they do their taxes right.”
McGuire also joined the legions over recent years who say the city’s residential property tax structure must be reformed.
“Move two miles, and you can pay the same amount in taxes on a $1 million home as someone else pays on an $8 or $9 million home,” he said. McGuire used the term “deeply affordable” housing when the topic was raised.
“It’s not affordable housing if you’re paying 45, 50, 60 percent of your income in rent,” he said. McGuire said he wants to fund housing for people making $51,000 and less per year that would not cost more than 30 percent of their income. “And don’t make people wait six to 10 years. Get them in as soon as it’s built.”
McGuire spent 13 years as the head of global corporate and investment banking at Citigroup, originating and executing deals valued at over $650 billion.
