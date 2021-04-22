Ray McGuire is nothing if not direct when asked why he is the most qualified person in the field to serve as mayor of New York City.
“There’s three options people have,’”McGuire told the Chronicle last week in a remote sit-down interview. “You can elect a group of career politicians who have, up to this point, failed to address any of the issues for decades and probably will go back to doing the same thing after they re elected.
“You can roll the dice with a promoter with no experience in leading large organizations or any record of accomplishment; and I would submit that the first job that person has in management shouldn’t be mayor of New York City.
“Or then there’s the proactive option who was, in fact, a leader who you know has the vision and skills to initiate what’s going to be immediate change with a talented team and fact-based decisions, someone who has a track record of having led and managed through a crisis, who’s got the vision, an inclusive vision for what I call the greatest, most inclusive economic comeback in the city’s history.”
McGuire’s biography reads like the American success story — raised by a single mother in the near Midwest, and a gifted student and athlete who earned degrees from Harvard, Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.
Prior to entering the race for mayor he was the head of global corporate and investment banking at Citigroup for 13 years.
His endorsements thus far include U.S. Rep Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau); state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans); plus a number of district and state committee leaders from Queens.
McGuire said his business accelerator plan will boost the sector that has been slammed by the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic.
“Small businesses represent 50 percent of the jobs in this city,” he said. “They’re the lifeblood of this city commercially and they’re the lifeblood of this city culturally.”
Among his proposals is to take 50,000 small businesses and subsidize half their wages for one year. He also would like to negotiate a break on sales tax receipts; negotiate with credit rating agencies to move the clock back on small businesses’ debt to last February; and set in motion ways to prevent fines from city agencies.
He plans to name a deputy mayor for small business with an aim of cutting red tape.
“We have too many regulations and we need to streamline the process,” he said.
McGuire breaks down his public safety platform into four planks: gun violence, personal safety, mental healthcare and policing.
“I’m not for defunding police,” McGuire said. “I’m for better policing.”
He said first that people need to feel safe when they leave their homes. He would invest in a high-crimes unit that would be tasked with combating gun violence, up to and including the “Iron Pipeline” — Interstate 95 — up which many of the guns used in crimes in the city are illegally trafficked.
He also wants to invest in an emergency social services bureau, with personnel on duty 24/7, who would be dispatched to 911 calls that involve mental health professionals who would be dispatched with or before police. As for policing itself, McGuire wants to usher in a new culture.
“It’s about respect, accountability and proportionality,” he said. “That respect has been breached because in large part we have not had accountability for those serial abusers whom we pay $200 million a year.
“Proportionality means that if the only thing you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. In many of our communities, especially black and brown communities, it’s a sledgehammer.”
Other investments would include a more robust summer jobs program and violence interrupters.
“I had a summer job. I dug ditches. I laid tile. I changed bedpans ... I made boxes in the basement of a dress shop. I was a go-fer. It kept me out of trouble and exposed me to a world of possibility. And it put a little piece of change in my pocket.
“If I have a summer job and I have a community center, that means there’s something I can do during the course of the summer. This past summer, in the scenario through which we lived, I had no rims or nets on the backboards. I had no summer jobs. I had no community centers and in many instances I didn’t have broadband and in many instances didn’t have a tablet.”
McGuire said education is fundamental to who he is.
“My mother sacrificed so I could get an education,” he said
McGuire wants to create an education system in which every child is able to read and do math by the end of third grade.
“Pre-K is a good start, but by the time you’re in pre-K, you’re already behind,” McGuire said. “I want to start from zero to 4.” Affordable daycare, he said, is zacomponent of that.
“I’m prepared to engage retired teachers, existing teachers,” he said. I’m prepared to certify college students so that every child can read.”
McGuire said that and summer jobs beginning in eighth grade would help fix an “abysmally low” graduation rate.
On gifted and talented programs and the city’s elite high schools, McGuire wants to keep the testing now in place but also expand the criteria used for placement.
“There’s not one educational system anywhere on the planet of higher learning that relies solely on one test,” he said. “Keep the test, expand the criteria.”
McGuire said Amazon’s second headquarters would be in Astoria had he been mayor.
“Let me be very clear: I would have welcomed HQ2,” he said. “I would have led, I would have met with the community and talked to the community. I would have discussed the benefits to HQ2. I would have outlined the benefits of the infrastructure. I would have outlined the benefit to the schools. I would have outlined the benefits to the economy, an economic multiplier that would have meant billions of dollars and changed the options that exist for the entire community.”
McGuire said the only way to rejuvenate the economy is to grow it.
“I’m pro-growth. Pro-attracting and incentivizing small businesses, the best restaurants, the best theaters. We can neither cut nor tax our way out of this.”
He believe the tax increases passed in the last state budget were unnecessary and possibly unwise, particularly on the heels of billions of dollars in federal relief.
“What I worried about, and what I continue to worry about, is New York’s leaders being the best advertising agency for Florida and Texas. That’s not happening on my watch.”
