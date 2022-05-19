Many knew Patricia “Pat” McCabe by her soothing voice on the other end of the telephone that they would hear when calling state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s office with an issue that they needed help with.
McCabe passed away last Thursday surrounded by family.
“Her work with me during Sandy was legendary,” said Addabbo (D-Howard Beach), who hired McCabe back in 2001 as his first-ever chief of staff. She continued the work even after retirement.
“I can teach a lot of things to my staff,” Addabbo said. “I can teach government procedurally but that innate ability to help others out of compassion, I can’t teach that. Her whole body was filled with compassion to help others.”
McCabe had a natural ability to calm people down and get to the root of problems.
She set an example for the senator’s staff after Sandy by sleeping at the office and transforming it into a 24-hour refuge for those in need following the storm.
Before working for Addabbo, McCabe, who was from Ozone Park, worked for the Board of Education.
In a Facebook tribute, her brother Brian McCabe wrote, “She had an abiding and unshakable faith that she lived daily. She lived in hope of a better world, and worked hard to do her part to achieve one.”
He continued, “My dear sister suffered much in silence, always putting others before herself. She was strong, kind, fearless, and loved to laugh. She also loved her family, faith, heritage and country.
Services for McCabe were held on Monday and Tuesday. The funeral Mass was at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.