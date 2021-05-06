Eight candidates for mayor are scheduled to participate in a May 15 debate sponsored by the Southeast Queens Leadership Council. NY1 news anchor and host Cheryl Wills will moderate the event, which will be featured on Zoom and Facebook. Participants include, top row, Queens Borough president Eric Adams, left, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia and Ray McGuire; and, bottom row, Dianne Morales, Comptroller Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang.