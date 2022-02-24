Mayor Adams’ search for a 3 percent cut to the city’s budget put the Department of Sanitation’s brown bin composting program on the chopping block last week. Despite campaign promises of curbside compost expansion, Adams’ preliminary budget would not only press pause on that expansion, it would also stop the reintroduction of the program to those communities that had it prior to the pandemic.
Councilmember Sandy Nurse (D-Brooklyn), who chairs the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management , pulled no punches in her reaction to the mayor’s preliminary budget, which docks $18.2 million from the sanitation budget, targeting curbside compost pickup specfiically.
“We especially cannot afford cuts to DSNY’s organic composting program. Organic waste makes up one-third of our city’s waste stream,” Nurse said in a statement Feb. 16. “The consequences of not equitably expanding the organics program are more rats ripping open our trash bags and thus more litter on our streets. It will contribute to an overall lower quality of life for our city’s most disadvantaged communities.”
Queens environmentalists are, unsurprisingly, frustrated with the decision.
“I think we were just surprised and disappointed that this was the direction the mayor seems to be going with that [program],” said Amy Marpman, chair of the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board.
Asked for an explanation, Adams said in a press conference last week, “We won’t use taxpayers’ money just to do a symbolic program.”
That answer elicited a lot of negative reactions from the public, and has become the touchstone in the debate.
The mayor’s words struck a chord with Marpman.
“I disagree that it’s a symbolic program. It’s a very important and meaningful program for the city,” she said.
Chelsea Encababian, compost project manager at the Queens Botanical Garden, agreed.
“I wish that he would come to the table and talk to the people doing the work,” Encababian said of the mayor, “and get our perspective on why it might not be working ... to the degree it’s supposed to.”
But some environmentalists seem to take Adams’ point — even those who disagree with this section of the budget proposal.
“There is broad support in the Council for the residential composting program, and the environmental cost of not composting is food waste emitting methane, the worst greenhouse gas, as it decomposes in landfills. That is unacceptable,” Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) said in a statement to the Chronicle. “But the mayor has a point — composting organic waste has become a ‘boutique’ program limited to few neighborhoods, and compliance is poor. So, the program does need to be fixed. And the Mayor has asked his team to fix it and it is his responsibility to fix it.”
On that, the centrist Gennaro finds an unlikely ally in Gil Lopez, a far-left environmentalist who also sits on the SWAB.
“It’s upsetting that the mayor is cutting money for the composting program. But he’s right. The mayor said it: The brown bin program is symbolic and does not work. I do not disagree with that at all,” he told the Chronicle. But, he added, “The solution is not to cancel a program because it doesn’t work. The solution is actually to whip your administrators that are responsible for this program into shape and make it work.”
But Lopez was frank: He is not a fan of the curbside compost program.
“I think the brown bin program is based on classist and racist and environmental[ly] unjust ways of operating in the world that focus strictly on the financial bottom line and do not look at the issues on the ground,” he said.
More specifically, he explained, the brown bin program is flawed in its execution for myriad reasons.
“They spend a lot of money on trucks and drag union drivers into neighborhoods that got no education about how to use the brown bin,” Lopez said. “So they have a very low participation rate. It’s very low — so low, that before they canceled all the programs in the pandemic they actually stopped enrolling into new neighborhoods, and [after] they were going back to neighborhoods with the lowest participation rate and the highest contamination rates and trying to re-educate people.”
But it’s not as simple as a lack of interest, as both Encababian and Kat Cervino, president of the Coastal Preservation Network, said; the interest is there.
“This is really something that people want to do, and as they learn more about it and how light their trash is and how much of their waste is just like ridiculous to go in the trash, more people are willing to do it,” said Cervino, whose organization runs a compost dropoff program in College Point.
Rather, what stops people from participating in compost programs is not only a lack of accessibility, but the confusing nature of the numerous and constantly changing nature of the city’s compost programs.
“If you’re changing it often — ‘Who gets what in this neighborhood? That neighborhood?’ — it’s confusing,” Encababian said.
The curbside compost program is just one piece of the city’s composting initiative — but it’s a big one. And that, Encababian said, could put a strain on programs like Cervino’s and at QBG.
“Because people are super excited about it, there are certain food scrap drop-off sites that don’t have the space to process 100 households’ worth of food scraps each week,” she said.
Still, Gennaro was optimistic that the program would survive, he hopes in better shape: “I believe that when the budget is finally adopted, the composting program will be fully funded, and the Mayor will have fixed the program’s inefficiencies. I believe it will end up being a win-win.”
