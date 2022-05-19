Though the city’s coronavirus alert level has been raised to high due to a spike in cases and hospitalizations, and indoor mask use is again being recommended, the situation is not overwhelming, Mayor Adams said Monday.
Answering questions from reporters after an unrelated announcement, the mayor said New York has done an amazing job combating the virus, has new tools to do so such as antiviral medication and is not at the point of mandating masks but is asking people to make smart decisions. He said the administration is in touch with public and private hospitals as well as schools about the situation.
“They’re all saying the same thing,” Adams said, according to a transcript from his office. “They say, ‘Listen, we got this. We’re not overwhelmed. We have it, the number of cases in our hospitals are small, the number of deaths are small.’”
In Queens, the seven-day average of new cases was up to 1,096 as of May 14, up from the low double digits a couple months ago, city data say. Deaths have remained stable at one or two a day.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
