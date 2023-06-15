Mayor Adams and the United Federation of Teachers announced they have reached a tentative five-plus-year contract agreement in a press release on Tuesday. The tentative agreement will cover approximately 120,000 municipal employees, bringing the total workforce under contract to approximately 66 percent. It is retroactive to Sept. 14, 2022 and expires on Nov. 28, 2027. It conforms to the economic pattern established by the agreement with District Council 37 earlier this year, City Hall said.
The agreement includes wage increases of 3 percent for the first three years of the contract, 3.25 percent in the fourth year and 3.5 percent in the fifth year. Also included is a $3,000 lump sum ratification bonus for all UFT members and an annual retention payment to be paid in May of each year.
Adams said the tentative agreement establishes New York City public schools as the first major school system in the nation to offer an expansive voluntary virtual learning program, ultimately available to all high school students and some middle school students. It will give access to a broad set of course offerings across the city, and allow students to take classes at nontraditional times, such as evenings and weekends. It is a supplement to, not a substitute for, in-person learning. Virtual classes will be offered through citywide and school-based programs.
In a press statement, Adams said, “Our city’s educators work each and every day to provide a brighter future for our children and our city, and they deserve to be paid a fair wage.” Chancellor David Banks said, “The future of New York City public schools looks brighter today with this collaborative agreement, and I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all of our educators as we set out on this transformative journey.”
UFT President Michael Mulgrew said, “The city’s public-school educators need to be respected, appropriately paid, and have more autonomy in how they do their jobs. This tentative contract accomplishes all these goals.”
The tentative agreement must now be ratified by UFT’s membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.