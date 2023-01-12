Mayor Adams and NYPD brass last week appeared to be seeking a measured approach when discussing crime statistics for 2022.
Adams, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, praised NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and her assembled chiefs for major reductions in murders and shootings along with gun arrests and seizures not seen in more than a quarter-century.
Adams and Sewell, in a transcript of the Jan. 5 press conference, also said the next step is to bring down massive increases in other major crime categories beyond the trickle in the last weeks of 2022. Total major crimes were up 22 percent despite the gains against murders and shootings.
“Shootings in 2021 were at a 15-year high and had been climbing since 2018,” Sewell said. “In the beginning of 2022, our year-over-year crime spike was at about 45 percent and at times 48 percent. We have steadily and diligently cut into that increase and we are now sitting at about 22 percent. We knew we would not turn this city around on a dime. We did not stumble into these decreases. They were not happenstance. We strategized, planned, deployed, recalibrated when necessary, conducted investigations and relentlessly followed up.”
Examples given by the commissioner included Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence, released in January, February’s Supplemental Deployment Strategy, the Subway Safety Plan of March and the reintroduction of the NYPD’s plainclothes Neighborhood Safety Teams.
The results included 4,627 gun arrests in 2022, a 27-year high, along with 7,135 illegal guns seized.
There were 418 murders in the city in 2022, down from 481 the year before. Chief Michael Lipetri of the Crime Control Strategies unit said there were 268 fewer shooting incidents resulting in 310 fewer shooting victims.
On the other hand, rape was up 7 percent as of statistics through Dec. 25. Other increases included robbery (26 percent), felony assault (12.6), burglary (26 percent) and auto theft (31 percent). Police brass did point out that those numbers had been inching down in the final few weeks of 2022, an assertion confirmed by CompStat records obtained by the Chronicle in the last three weeks of December.
Chief of Patrol John Chell said the revived street units made 501 arrests and recovered 432 firearms, with one in four of their encounters resulting in gun seizures. What used to be called anti-crime units were disbanded under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s watch, with him citing concerns over the number of civilian complaints against the officers.
Many critics of bringing the units back have asked in recent days if the number of gun seizures justifies their reincarnation.
The mayor was making no apologies on Jan. 5.
“Yes, and I hear that often, and I believe people believe that policing is one aspect,” Adams said. “The Neighborhood Safety Teams not only made gun arrests, but they made arrests of bad people. And if you only look at, well, how many guns did you take off the street, you’re going to miss how many other crimes they stopped. They’re not out there saying, ‘Hey, I see a burglary. I’m going to walk past it because it’s not a gun.’ No, that’s not how it’s done.”
Adams said another advantage the units bring is to make criminals feel less secure.
“[We] removed the unpredictable aspect of policing,” he said. “When we stated that we were going to dismantle plainclothes officers, dismantle those other aspects of the surprise element, we told the bad guys, ‘If you don’t see a blue and white car, you can carry out your deeds.’ We’ve taken that away. That Neighborhood Safety Team brings back the unpredictable aspects of the good guys. This is a huge win for us. It was the best thing that we could do and I really commend the commissioner for doing the proper training, getting the best officers for it, and those 500 guns mean 500 people are less likely to be shot. Great job on the behalf of those men and women who decided to pursue those guns.”
