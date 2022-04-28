Mayor Adams last Saturday made a down payment on the five-year NYC Streets Plan, earmarking $904 million to improve traffic safety by investing in bike lanes, bus lanes, open streets, pedestrian plazas and intersection improvements.
“This is a game-changer,” Adams said in a statement from his office. “Too many New Yorkers have lost their lives to the traffic violence crisis, and we are seeing cities across the country struggle just like us, but this historic investment will allow New Yorkers to walk and cycle around our city without fear.”
The New York Post reported that there were 62 traffic-related deaths in the city through April 17, up from 51 a year ago, amounting to a 26.1 percent increase.
Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez appeared with the mayor at Albee Square in Brooklyn at a celebration of Car Free Earth Day.
“Today, we are announcing $904 million to reclaim space from cars on our streets,” Rodriguez said. “We will be building even more bike lanes and dedicated bus lanes ... as well as new plazas and public spaces.”
More than 150 streets in the city will be part of the Open Streets program this year, and Rodriguez said the city is redesigning some of them, including 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, to be permanent.
Queens also will be getting several blocks of concrete protection for a bike lane running on Northern Boulevard in Long Island City between 41st Avenue and Honeywell Street.
Adams earlier this year unveiled plans to redesign 1,000 of the city’s most troubled intersections.
He said the city has no intention of looking the other way on reckless drivers, pointing, among other things, to his lobbying effort in Albany to gain city control over speed cameras and regulate their use.
“[W]e want to lean into the enforcement aspect of it,” he said. “We must be more proactive than reactive.”
Adams, a former police captain, said he was in charge of traffic statistics when he served as executive officer of the Sixth Precinct in Manhattan’s West Village, and that the strategy was to send the message that enforcement was taken seriously.
“We’re going to be convening a series of meetings with our precinct personnel, zeroing in on those dangerous intersections, and really push back on the number of crashes that we are seeing, that we think we could take a stronger approach to it,” he said.
Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, voiced his approval in the mayor’s press release.
“Today, Mayor Adams is sending a strong message to New Yorkers that our city’s path forward is on streets for people,” he said. “The ‘NYC Streets Plan’ will be transformational for New York and give New Yorkers safe, equitable, affordable, and sustainable options to get around with more bike lanes, bus lanes, and pedestrian space.”
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) expressed some parochial pride in Adams’ announcement.
“Representing 34th Avenue Open Street here in Jackson Heights — our model Open Street across New York City — I know how transformative pedestrian safety and open space can be,” Krishnan said.
