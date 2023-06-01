Mayor Adams announced last Friday that the city will be delivering a more community-driven Jamaica Now: Urban Design Strategy and Streetscape Plan that will explore opportunities for job growth, new and permanently affordable housing and streetscape improvements.
Adams’ plans for the region includes design improvements to 14 bus routes along the retail and cultural centers on Jamaica Avenue; expanded pedestrian space on Parsons Boulevard between Jamaica and Archer avenues, already underway; redesigning 153rd Street between Jamaica and Archer avenues to better connect the subway, buses and commuter vans; restructuring the Archer Avenue Teardrop Space to make it easier for commuters get to the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain; and making York College’s El-Space at Archer Avenue safer and more welcoming.
The mayor would also like to change zoning rules citywide to facilitate the creation of low-cost homes produced with the help of faith-based institutions.
Earlier this year, at his second State of the City address, he said that 200,000 new jobs were created in 2022, but despite the city outpacing the state and the nation for job growth, even as its unemployment rate is much higher — Black New Yorkers have an unemployment rate that is three times that of white New Yorkers. To close the job gap, he will launch an Apprenticeship Accelerator to connect 30,000 New Yorkers to apprenticeships by 2030.
The mayor also wants to create jobs in the biotechnology field to help the city meet its carbon neutrality goals and has emphasized opportunities for women and people of color in this industry. He also plans to support a partnership with CUNY for a Nursing Education Initiative for those aspiring to join the field and wants to double the city’s current rate of contracting with minority- and women-owned business enterprises.
“Our administration and our elected and community partners are going to create family-sustaining jobs, affordable homes, and vibrant public spaces — and we are getting to work right away,” Adams said in a statement on May 26. “Jamaica is a major jobs and transportation hub for Queens and the entire city, but it has been overlooked for too long. We have been undertaking projects like this across the five boroughs, and this comprehensive plan for Jamaica will help deliver a fairer, more prosperous city.”
Maureen Grey, a Southeast Queens historian, is not fond of the development going on in Downtown Jamaica.
During the Queens Village Memorial Day commemoration on Monday, she said that the neighborhood, along with other parts of Southeast Queens, is at risk of becoming gentrified.
“Have any of you been to Jamaica Avenue on Sutphin and Parsons?” asked Grey. “That is mini-Brooklyn. I can’t see the skyline. One of the things about going to Jamaica Avenue was that you could see the skyline. It was beautiful and different.”
Leran Ruben, the owner of Beverly Hills Furniture, which is located at 149-01 Jamaica Ave., said that he and several other small business owners in the corridor are struggling because of the development.
“On its face, the plan appears to want to help boost Jamaica’s economy and draw in more local consumers,” Ruben told the Chronicle via email. “However, it fails to take into account the damage the street closures are doing to local business owners. Similar to my furniture store, most of the small businesses in Jamaica have been servicing the local community for decades and are all family owned and operated. The street closures have caused a significant negative financial impact to local businesses’ revenues.”
Businesses on Jamaica Avenue have also shuttered or lost revenue because of the busways taking up parking spots, added Ruben.
“Customers cannot access the stores unless they commute by public transportation or by foot,” Ruben said. “This may work well in other parts of the city, but in Jamaica many people commute by cars. Customers have been complaining that they have no way of accessing the local stores as all the side streets are blocked. The Mayor’s Office has to speak to the local business owners and the community members to get their input before just implementing this plan.”
Earlier this year, sisters Natasha Morales and Candita Panayotti, owners of Make Me Over Beauty Bar, a luxury beauty, spa and nail salon, had to shutter their brick-and-mortar store, which was located at 166-11 Jamaica Ave. They now continue their business inside a beauty mobile on Jamaica Avenue between 160th and 162nd streets.
They were not available for comment.
“Many business owners in the area are not sure how they will continue to keep their doors open,” Ruben said. “If there is no change, we will all be forced to leave Jamaica for good.”
