Mayor Adams’ proposed budget cuts could leave cultural institutions in Queens reeling if they were to go through, according to leaders of those organizations.
During the March 7 virtual Borough Board meeting, an aide to Borough President Donovan Richards presented a Queens Cultural Institutions Group Budget Summary that noted that Adams recommended cutting over $2.7 million from eight groups in the World’s Borough.
Most of the institutions (Flushing Town Hall, Queens Botanical Garden, New York Hall of Science, Queens Theatre and Queens Museum of Art) fall within or near Councilwoman Sandra Ung’s (D-Flushing) district.
“We’re lucky to have so many cultural institutions in Flushing that are important to the entire borough, but that also means when cultural institutions are the target of budget cuts, those cuts hit particularly hard,” Ung, a member of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, said later via email. “Our cultural organizations are important to everyone from our children to our seniors, and offer a variety of programming that serves the ethnically diverse population of Queens. As we continue to negotiate the budget in the City Council, I’m going to fight with my colleagues to make sure that cultural institutions like Flushing Town Hall have the funding they need.”
Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-25 Northern Blvd., could see more than half of its city funding cut, going from $798,668 to $375,292, according to the budget summary.
That would be a removal of approximately $425,000 from its cultural budget, according to FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. Fifty-three percent of Flushing Town Hall’s total annual funding is from the city and 17 percent is its own.
“If these cuts are realized, it will mean layoffs of multiple staff as well as the elimination of numerous cultural enrichment programs that are essential to our communities and the school students we serve,” Kodadek said via email.
On March 31, FTH will conclude its Women’s History Month celebration with a tribute to Latin music artists. April 3, the institution will have a Mini Global Mashup Concert series to celebrate the diversity of Queens featuring music from around the world. On April 8, it will present the Grammy-nominated Bill Charlap Trio for Jazz Appreciation Month.
“We understand the budgetary challenges the city faces, and the need across all sectors, and we know that difficult choices have to be made. We also recognize the fact that a majority of our city funding could be cut in one stroke is the result of prior administrations not baselining one-time increases to the cultural budget. Arts and culture are an essential service, and a robust cultural sector is crucial to NYC’s recovery post-pandemic,” added Kodadek.
“We call on the mayor and the City Council to restore DCLA’s funding to FY22 levels and to baseline those funds so that cultural organizations across the city, and the communities we all serve, don’t suffer from uncertainty in coming years,” she said using the initialism for the Department of Cultural Affairs. “Advocating alongside our colleagues across the cultural sector, we have expressed our deep concerns about this proposed cut to the cultural sector. We trust our elected leaders will provide the funding New York City’s arts and cultural organizations — and thereby the City itself — needs to rebound.”
Another member of the Cultural Institutions Group in Ung’s district is the Queens Botanical Garden at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing, which is overseen by Executive Director Evie Hantzopoulos.
“We are doing the best that we can with limited resources as is,” said Hantzopoulos. “Any cuts are going to have a negative impact on our institutions and on the good people of Queens.”
The QBG budget for fiscal year 2022 is over $1.7 million and the city is proposing $875,775 for 2023 for the 93-acre garden that has only four horticulturists, according to the executive director.
“Any cuts will be to our programming that we offer at very low cost or free,” she said. “We don’t want to have to cut programs, especially since there is such a great need for open space that has allowed people to heal after the pandemic.”
There is no admission from November to the end of March and in the spring, there are free hours twice per week so that anyone can visit the garden, said Hantzopoulos, who wants to make sure that she is able to continue operating the greenspace as a safe place people can gather and visit.
“We are talking about almost $400,000 just to the Queens Botanical Garden,” she said. “That is a huge cut with all the things that we offer on a limited budget right now.”
The QBG will have family day later this month for kids to learn about planting and a Climate Arts Festival on April 24, which will feature live music, composting information and more.
“We provide an essential service for people who live in Queens and for people who come from all over the country,” said Hantzopoulos. “We also provide workforce development training for people looking to enter careers in horticulture.”
The QBG is also a community service site for people who are in the court system and provides educational workshops for schoolchildren.
“We are ‘the’ Queens Botanical Garden,” said Hantzopoulos. “We are a destination ... that promotes Queens as the World’s Borough.”
Carl Goodman, the executive director of the Museum of the Moving Image, said that he understands that the city has to tighten its belt with budget cuts.
The proposed 2023 budget for MoMI is $784,166, down from over $1 million in 2022.
“This is a preliminary budget,” said Goodman. “It’s a starting point for future conversations on making sure that the administration is aware of the service and need that we fulfill through our programs. That preliminary budget turns to an executive budget in the end of May or June.”
MoMI, located at 36-01 in Astoria, is a cultural touchstone in Queens and contributes to the economic development of the city, said Goodman.
“Any funding from any source will not effect the level of service to the people of Queens and New York City,” said Goodman. “Everyone of course is going to have to fight not only for its own institution, but for the cultural group sector as a whole.”
During the pandemic, MoMI teamed up with the New York Hall of Science to create a drive-in movie series. It has a Jim Henson exhibit delving into the history of the puppeteer and there will be an autism film festival on March 24. The museum is also a site for PCR tests and has programming that serves over 60,000 students annually.
“It’s a smile factory to see everyone walking around the museum ... We are fairly close to [our foot traffic] level prepandemic,” said Goodman. “However, the level of staffing that we have is much lower because of the financial situation. We need to provide more jobs to people at the museum and get back to the staffing levels before the pandemic. If the city budget doesn’t allow us to do so, it would make it that much more difficult to reach that goal, but I remain optimistic to get to a place where the funding we need will continue at the same level we are at or possibly even grow.”
Leonard Jacobs, the executive director of the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, says that without discretionary funding from the city, the organization would have to eliminate programs and positions.
“The absence of discretionary support would call into question the sustainability of JCAL as a cultural institution in Queens,” said Jacobs.
In 2001, the baseline funding for JCAL was $769,000; at the time, the organization managed one building and the funding supported 20 full-time staff members. The current baseline funding is $499,017 without the $311,619 in additional city funding — the proposed amount to be cut — and the arts center manages two buildings and has 11 full-time staff members.
“As the only CIG in Southeast Queens, our baseline should be substantially higher,” said Jacobs. “It is definitely a legacy of the Great Recession and the cuts put in by the Bloomberg administration that were never sufficiently restored.”
The city has underinvested in Southeast Queens, including in its cultural institutions, according to Jacobs.
“There should be a recognition, especially after 20 years, that this level of support is not sustainable if our institution is going to remain robust,” said Jacobs. “We are in limbo until we know where the city is going.”
Jacobs, who was director of cultural institutions for the DCLA from 2011 to 2018, still has hope that with Adams’ appointment of former Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo (D-Brooklyn) as the new commissioner of the agency, Southeast Queens will receive more equitable funding going forward. He also has faith that City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who has been a strong proponent for economic equity in the region, will do everything that she can to blunt any excessive cuts that affect the borough.
“JCAL is going to be doing more advocacy work because the community deserves the support,” added Jacobs. “We want to see all the arts groups in Southeast Queens properly funded ... We believe all arts groups need resources and will advocate on behalf of everyone.”
The speaker said via email that the Council values the deep role cultural institutions play in ensuring communities are strong, and has always been a staunch advocate for them.
“We are closely scrutinizing any proposed cuts in the Mayor’s Preliminary Budget that would harm neighborhoods in Queens and across the City, including potential impacts on prized institutions like the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning,” Adams said. “With cultural organizations and programming already struggling, we must focus on how to best invest in their success and meet the needs of all New Yorkers through the city’s budget.”
