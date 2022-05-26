Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s economy has taken a hit and to help it bounce back Mayor Adams issued an executive order on May 15 to grant grace periods, reduce and eliminate 118 fines for small businesses.
Entrepreneurs will save approximately $8.9 million annually with the elimination of 30, reduction of 49 and the cure periods and first-time warnings for 39 violations, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“The reforms we are outlining are a direct result of us listening to nearly 1,000 small business owners and putting in place a plan of action to help fill their needs. Today, we are cutting red tape, reducing burdensome regulations, and saving our small businesses,” Adams said in a prepared statement about his Executive Order 2, Small Business Forward.
Kevin Kim, the Small Business Services commissioner, said that Adams’ order was a “shining example” of an administration making small businesses a priority.
“These recommendations make the message from City Hall crystal clear: we are here to uplift small businesses, not punish them,” Kim said in a statement.
Jennifer Furioli, executive director of the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, told the Chronicle via email that small businesses are the lifeblood of commercial corridors and communities.
“We appreciate that their importance and contributions are being recognized by this administration,” said Furioli. “Allowing for warnings and cure periods in cases where health and safety won’t be compromised, as well as eliminating provisions that no longer are practical is a common-sense way to help our economy rebound.”
The city’s recovery is going to be a team effort, added Furioli.
“Our BID will continue encouraging our local business community to meet their end of the bargain in maintaining the integrity of our shopping streets by properly disposing of their waste during allotted hours and keeping their sidewalks clean, responsibilities which have not disappeared under this new program,” she said.
Dian Yu, executive director of the Flushing BID, shared Furioli’s sentiments.
“It’s a great start,” Yu told the Chronicle. “Some of the fines are just not reasonable ... We are very grateful that the mayor is taking a serious look into this.”
When an inspector walks into a business, entrepreneurs shouldn’t be paralyzed by fear, but feel as though they will have a positive and informative interaction, according to Yu.
“The current culture is that business owners are very nervous,” added Yu. “We are definitely going into the right direction.”
Small businesses are the backbone in the city’s economy and eliminating inconsistencies with how they are categorized will further help small shops said Yu.
“There is a difference between mom-and-pop shops and businesses making $10 million,” said Yu. “Those are totally two different animals ... I also think the city can help address the illegal vendors on the street ... they are hurting business revenue for people in retail and food industry.”
While the mayor’s plans haven’t been finalized yet, Ted Renz, executive director of the Myrtle Avnue BID, also thinks it is good news.
“Any movement toward eliminating fines or reducing fines or making the process more fair if someone is out of compliance, instead of a fine right away, how about education and information on what we should do,” said Renz. “We look forward to hearing what the final outcome is.”
