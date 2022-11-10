Mayor Adams’ crime plans have been all sizzle and no steak, both literally and figuratively. So far in 2022, we’ve had snowstorms, sub-freezing temperatures, excessive heat, two serial killers, a mass shooting on the subway, Green Goblins, a ninja and a 31 percent rise in crime citywide. Not Mother Nature, who was the best cop I ever met, nor the myriad of plans have been able to prevent crime from going off the rails.
Brace yourselves Gotham, the excuses are coming and they’re right on brand.
We just had the first taste of pumpkin spice weather and if that was any indication of subway terror to come, it’s going to be an interesting last quarter. Don’t worry, New Yorkers, many of your elected officials will continue to ensure that the communities that need policing the most will continue to suffer due to what they believe are the definitions of fairness, equity and justice.
It’s quite obvious. None of the plans are working, especially the Mayor’s “Zero Tolerance in the Subway.” It’s been since February when he first rolled out the Subway plan; his third attempt to address rising violence in the City. During the first three months of the Adams administration, New Yorkers were introduced to the, “Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” “The 90-Day Plan to Address Gun Violence” and the “Zero Tolerance in the Subway” plan. If you want to include the presidential visit about ghost guns, The NYPD All-Out, and — how can we ever forget? — Drill Rap, then there have been six such strategies and plans. Now enter the Hochul/Adams Subway Plan. It might look good on paper or at a press conference, but it’s no way to run a police department or an effective crime control strategy.
Adams’ whack-a-mole strategy hasn’t worked yet, nor should we think it will work now. Why not concentrate on the 10 most-used subway stations and take it from there? Let’s make workers and tourists feel safe. Instead, we’re told not to talk about it. Not talking about it won’t make it go away nor make people feel safe.
The subway is the lifeblood of New York City and we need it fully functional and safe. During the time that “Zero” has been in effect, the latest NYPD CompStat 2.0 statistics for transit showed an increase in crime of 41 percent. That’s not a typo. Crime in transit was up 47 percent one recent week, and it seems as if the subway is becoming more violent each day. Anecdotes? Hardly.
This comes at a time when officials are pushing people back to work. More people, more crime opportunities. First it was Covid and now it’s crime on the subway. Like many straphangers, I envisioned cops everywhere within the system: greeting people as they enter, scattered along the platform and waving goodbye as they leave the train. The NYPD should have enough personnel to flood the system, but it doesn’t. Attrition in the NYPD is far worse than expected.
I don’t believe that crime in the subway is a perception, but a reality. Ridership is down and crime is up. I’m not talking about illegal churro vendors, I’m talking about murder. The violence and lawlessness we see every day is not an aberration nor is it fear-mongering. Quality-of-life problems in the subway are real and must be addressed. A feckless City Council, prosecutors who don’t prosecute and criminal justice reforms galore have exacerbated the problem.
The mayor owns the crime problem. He ran on a platform to reduce it and has made himself the de facto commissioner.
Who is actually running the department? I think if asked, the average New Yorker would say the mayor. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell needs to be the face of the NYPD. Mr. Mayor, you chose her to lead, so let her do it already. She has been absent from the crime conversation and that is worrisome. Police officers need strong leadership, and at the moment, it’s a one man talk-and-cooking show.
In the next few weeks New Yorkers will turn into crime hawks searching for signs of improvement. The pressure has been on the mayor and especially the governor as the elections loomed. The new plan calls for a 1,000 more cops for subway patrols. Great, but any transit cop will tell you it’s different than being “topside.” There will be a learning curve, but the real problem is that there is no mention of enforcing transit rules and regulations in the plan. How can that be?
All this means effectively means is that the governor and mayor are putting out 1,000 “Blue Trees” to decorate the subway system and hope it all goes away. Hope is not a plan. What is even worse, is that the city will need to pay out massive amounts of overtime and, by doing so, will exhaust an already demoralized department.
Just wait until the “Defund the Police” crowd gets that bill.
Joseph Giacalone is an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, author and retired NYPD sergeant who formerly lived in Howard Beach and Forest Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.