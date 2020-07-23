Mayor de Blasio announced last Thursday that the city is planning to provide free childcare options for 100,000 children in the fall. This comes on the heels of the city’s school reopening plan, which would see both remote and in-person classes.
Childcare will be made available for children in 3-K through the eighth grade and there will be approximately 50,000 seats available each day, according to the city. Because of the mix of remote and in-person learning, the city plans to serve at least 100,000 students total. A spokesperson said the total came after a survey with parents though a number of current availability was not provided.
The city is identifying locations and looking to maximize available space in schools, community centers, libraries, cultural organizations and other sites. It said New Yorkers with available space that could potentially be used can visit nycsca.org/realestate/sites.
The city is looking to have as many seats as possible for the first day of school with capacity building out over time.
“This pandemic has been hugely disruptive in the lives of our kids, which is why we are working to provide as much in-person learning as possible,” de Blasio said last Thursday. “Working families are being pulled in many directions trying to make a plan for the fall, and we are going to help them every step of the way by providing free childcare options.”
The city will continue to coordinate with the state as reopening plans develop, according to the Mayor’s Office.
— David Russell
(1) comment
There is no such thing as "free" childcare. If the parents aren't paying for it directly themselves, then other taxpayers are paying for it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.