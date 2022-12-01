Mayor Adams met with North Queens civic leaders and Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) on Nov. 22 to discuss the possibility of a new precinct to serve Whitestone, College Point and Bay Terrace, a years-old proposal that has recently gained traction in light of support from several area elected officials and a rise in crime in the 109th Precinct.
We Love Whitestone Civic Association President and founding member Al Centola, who organized the sitdown with board members from A Better College Point Civic Association after the mayor’s recent public safety town hall, said the meeting was “promising.”
“He definitely seems interested,” Centola said of the mayor. Referring to the possibility of a new precinct, he added, “He promised that he would definitely take a serious look at it and wanted to further the conversation.”
He was particularly pleased that the mayor intends to form a committee with area civic leaders to more deeply consider the idea.
“I think the mayor was very attentive and very receptive,” said Nicole Kiprilov, who, as Paladino’s chief of staff, attended the meeting.
Both Centola and Kiprilov said the mayor intends to divert more resources to the area in the meantime, including additional officers.
Asked about the meeting, a spokesperson for Adams said via email, “While we do not discuss private conversations of the mayor’s, he is always open to suggestions on how precincts look when it comes to public safety.” The spokesperson declined to say anything beyond that when asked if the mayor supports building a new precinct within the 109th.
While Paladino has expressed support for an additional precinct, Centola said the councilmember was skeptical of whether a new precinct was a real possibility, and that the group needed to “deal in realities.” Kiprilov said Paladino stands by that, adding that deploying more officers and cars is “more realistic.”
Centola noted gang activity was not among the public safety concerns discussed, even as Paladino has tweeted more than once recently that gang activity has contributed to an “unprecedented spike in crime” in parts of her district. In one, she wrote that the spike is “almost entirely attributable to gang activity — gangs we’ve never seen before, originating from Central America.”
Kiprilov said the councilmember’s comments were based on “a mix of qualitative and quantitative data,” citing the 109th Precinct as her source.
Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 109th, said he “did not have any stats” on how gang activity has contributed to the rise in crime. “A portion of our or any precinct’s crime will be attributable to gang activity,” he said. “Some individuals arrested for some of our crimes are known gang members or associates.” Asked whether there has been more of that lately, he said there has not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.