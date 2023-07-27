Mayor issues heat advisory for New York City

It’s getting hot, hot, hot and as a response to the rising temperatures throughout the Big Apple, the city has issued an excessive heat warning for today and Friday.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 104 degrees. A heat advisory is also expected for Saturday morning, but a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours is expected to quell temperatures to the mid-80s through Sunday.
To protect New Yorkers during the next few days, Mayor Adams announced Wednesday that 500 cooling centers are open to the public.
To find the nearest site, visit NYC.gov/beattheheat.
“Let’s not underestimate the effects severe heat can have on us and our neighbors,” Adams said in a statement. “As such, we will have our cooling centers opening to help New Yorkers stay cool.”
There are dozens of cooling centers throughout the World’s Borough.
The HANAC Harmony JVL Innovative Senior Citizen Center, located at 27-40 Hoyt Ave. in Astoria, will serve as a one until 3:30 p.m.
The Ridgewood Library, located at 20-12 Madison St., opens at 12 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
The CCNS Woodhaven Richmond Older Adult Center, located at 89-02 91 St., is open through 4:30 p.m.
The South Ozone Park Library, located at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd., opens at 12 p.m. and will continue to serve people through 8 p.m. The Queens Village Library, located at 94-11 217 St., has the same hours, as does Bayside Library at 214-20 Northern Blvd. and The Forest Hills Library at 108-19 71 Ave.
The Raices Bland Social Club OAC, located at 40-15 College Pt. Blvd. in Flushing, closes at 4:30 p.m.
To avoid heat illness, which can result in dry skin, trouble breathing, a rapid heartbeat, confusion and nausea, city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan advises that you be sure to drink plenty of fluids, take cool showers, and avoid the sun as much as possible from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. When outdoors, wear light clothing, locate shade and eat small meals frequently.
“Check on your neighbors, family, friends. People who are sick, elderly, or disabled often need greater assistance in a heat emergency,” Vasan said in a statement.
