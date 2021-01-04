If Mayor de Blasio wants to achieve his new year’s goal of vaccinating 1 million New Yorkers by the end of January, an average of 32,258 doses have to be administered a day. Instead, the city kicked off the first day of 2021 by vaccinating 135.
“Why did we put out this goal? Because we are convinced we need it and we can do it,” de Blasio said on Jan. 4. Nearly 6,000 people were vaccinated over the weekend, but as of Monday, only 110,241 shots have been administered in the city since Dec. 14 — about a quarter of its supply. The city also has 142,850 vaccines in federal reserve.
The rest of the country is moving at a speedier rate on average and has doled out 4.2 million vaccines, nearly double the number it had administered on Dec. 31.
The mayor said the city’s pace will soon be accelerated, however, beginning Monday after the categories of eligible New Yorkers were expanded. Hospital workers and nursing home residents had been prioritized in the two weeks since it was first released in the country, but now testing site workers, contact tracers, outpatient and ambulatory care providers, dentists, physical therapists, specialized clinic staff and NYPD medical staff can get their shots.
Beginning Jan. 11, eligibility will be expanded to home care workers, hospice workers and more nursing home staff.
“We want to keep expanding those categories. The more people that we can reach quickly the better. The more options we have to spread out the effort and make sure the vaccinations happen where they’re most possible the better off we will be,” the mayor said.
To accommodate the growing number of vaccinations, the city will open new sites. One of three Vaccine Hubs will open at Hillcrest High School on Jan. 10. The other two will crop up in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Two pop-up clinics and five NYC Health+Hospital sites will also open for eligible New Yorkers in the days to come, though it’s not yet clear where they will be. Officials plan to have 250 vaccination sites operating by the end of the month, which will utilize urgent care and community health centers.
De Blasio hopes to soon expand to teachers, school staff and other essential workers before the end of the month, but requires flexibility in state and federal regulations, which limits the order in which vaccinations are doled out.
“We’re ready to keep expanding outward. With that flexibility we can reach so many of those folks who did so much for us and who need this protection now so they can keep serving us and protect their families,” the mayor said.
As of Jan. 2, New York State has administered 270,000 vaccines.
