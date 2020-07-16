Mayor de Blasio last Friday denied state Attorney General Letitia James’ claim that many New Yorkers have lost faith in the police, days after she issued a report recommending that he be stripped of his power to appoint NYPD commissioners.
In announcing her July 8 report on interactions between police and protesters during recent demonstrations against police brutality and racism, James had said, “While our investigation remains ongoing, after 30 days of intense scrutiny, it is impossible to deny that many New Yorkers have lost faith in law enforcement. We must bridge the undeniable divide between the police and the public, and this preliminary report, and the recommendations included, is an important step forward.”
The assertion echoed one made by Gov. Cuomo June 12, when he demanded that all local governments statewide that oversee law enforcement agencies come up with plans to reform them, in light of the May 25 killing by a police officer of George Floyd, a man under arrest in Minnesota, and the ensuing nationwide protests.
“Look, it’s simple,” Cuomo said. “This is something that has to be done anyway, because what we know is certainly true is there is no trust between the community and the police. That’s what the protests have said. There’s no trust.”
De Blasio was asked if he supports James’ recommendation that an independent panel be created to hire police commissioners, and oversee the NYPD in other ways, on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” where he makes a weekly appearance.
In his question to the mayor, Lehrer quoted James on the loss of faith verbatim, according to a transcript provided by the Mayor’s Office.
“No, Brian, I don’t agree with her supposition to begin with,” de Blasio responded, then saying that he has respect for James, has worked with her for years, is glad she did the report and will work with her.
“But I want to disagree first with the assumption about what New Yorkers feel, because I have been listening to New Yorkers for seven years,” the mayor said. “In fact, we’ve been serving New Yorkers constantly in that timeframe to understand better what they’re feeling about policing. And in fact, the majority of New Yorkers clearly want things to work with communities and police.”
De Blasio went on to cite several changes to policing enacted under his administration and then said, “But you cannot have the police department be unaccountable in the way that the Attorney General is proposing. I mean, that doesn’t work.”
He likened the idea of a commission overseeing the Police Department to the old Board of Education that ran city schools until they were brought under mayoral control.
The attorney general’s full report — which has a slew of recommendations beyond who should hire the police commissioner — is available at ag.ny.gov. James said it is a preliminary report and that her office continues to investigate police activity during the protests and will issue more information and recommendations down the road.
Cuomo says local governments, including the city’s, must enact new laws to reform policing by April 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year, or lose their funding from Albany.
