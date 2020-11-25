David Dinkins ran for Manhattan borough president three times before he grabbed the brass ring, winning the election in 1985.
“I wasn’t like John F. Kennedy or Bill Clinton, who if you asked what they wanted to be as boys they said, ‘President,’” Dinkins told the Chronicle in a 2013 interview at a book signing. “I was happy being Manhattan borough president.”
Fate, and a growing dissatisfaction with Mayor Ed Koch, would intervene and in 1989 Dinkins would defeat Koch in a primary and Rudy Giuliani in the first of two epic tilts to become the first African-American mayor in the city’s history.
Dinkins, who embraced New York City as a “gorgeous mosaic,” passed away Monday night in his Manhattan home at age 93, just over a month after losing his wife, Joyce, who was 89.
The city paid tribute to him Tuesday as it learned of his passing. Mayor de Blasio had worked in the Dinkins administration before pursuing elective office himself.
“Chirlane and I are mourning a truly great man,” de Blasio said on his official Twitter account. “David Dinkins simply set this city on a better path. He was my mentor, he was my friend, and his steadfast commitment to fight for that ‘gorgeous mosaic’ inspires me every single day.
“We’ll keep up his fight.”
De Blasio ordered all city flags flown at half-mast in Dinkins’ honor.
“Mr. Dinkins inspired so many men and women of all races and backgrounds to aim high, dream big and break barriers,” Candace Prince-Modeste, president of the Jamaica branch of the NAACP, told the Chronicle in an email. “He exemplified dignified leadership in the face of insurmountable adversity, and his name will forever be included among those who worked towards making this city more equitable for all people. On behalf of the members of the NAACP Jamaica Branch, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”
“Mayor Dinkins was an exemplary professional and public servant and someone who believed deeply in the goodness of New Yorkers,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) tweeted. “Mayor Dinkins was a trailblazer and statesman, and he will be missed.”
Gov. Cuomo on Twitter said Dinkins was a friend who will be missed.
“With the passing of Mayor Dinkins, NY lost a remarkable civic leader,” Cuomo said. “The first and the only Black mayor of NYC, he cherished our ‘gorgeous mosaic’ & served the city & state over a career spanning decades with the hope of unity and a deep kindness.”
Dinkins originally allied himself with Koch in 1977 when the latter first defeated future governor Mario Cuomo in a primary.
“But after about two years I became disappointed with him,” Dinkins said in 2013, particularly Koch’s handling of race relations. He was in the room in 1980 when a group of Democratic leaders decided three terms of Koch was enough.
“I hate to use the term ‘drafted,” but I agreed to run,” Dinkins said in 2013. He beat Koch and then defeated Giuliani in a close race, only to lose an equally close rematch in 1993.
Many on Tuesday cited Dinkins’ statesmanship and gentlemanly demeanor, traits that helped him ascend to the heights but also may have worked against him as the city’s troubles began to mount exponentially in the 1990s. Giuliani particularly hammered away at crime and quality-of-life issues.
Two of the most infamous were the Korean grocery boycott in 1990 in which court orders were not enforced; and the Crown Heights riots of 1991 that erupted after Gavin Cato, 7, was struck and killed by a car in a motorcade with Hasidic Jewish leaders. Hours later Yankel Rosenbaum, 29, was set on by a mob and beaten and stabbed to death.
Republicans would win the next five mayoral elections. Dinkins told the Chronicle in 2013 that he would have approached both crises differently in hindsight.
But Brian Browne, executive director for university relations, assistant vice president for government relations and a political science professor at St. John’s University, believes Dinkins was in part a victim of circumstances.
“I think history has been and will be kinder to David Dinkins than it was at that time,” Browne said in an interview on Tuesday. “I think he was underappreciated at the time. He was always classy. A gentleman, a New Yorker, a Marine who loved this city and loved this country. He was trailblazer.”
“With Crown Heights, he was by nature a calm man. He was a courtly gentleman and maybe the footing in New York City demanded more at the time. But remember, you had AIDS, guns, the crack epidemic all going on. It was an unimaginably challenging time.”
He also pointed out for all that, Giuliani only won in a very close race.
Personally, Browne recalls meeting him when Browne was a young staffer for former Queens Democratic Chairman Tom Manton.
Dinkins walked over to Browne while he was in a corner at Riccardo’s Restaurant in Astoria to say hello and converse with aides in a room full of powerbrokers.
“He was a classy gentleman,” Browne said, “Something I think is missing in a lot of modern politics.”
Even Giuliani paid his respects on Twitter.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mayor David Dinkins, and to the many New Yorkers who loved and supported him,” Giuliani said. “He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City. That service is respected and honored by all.”
Browne said crime in the city began falling under Dinkins’ Safe Streets initiative that ultimately would result in the hiring of 6,000 officers for the NYPD.
And while many at the time criticized the 99-year lease that the city signed in 1993 with the U.S. Tennis Association to keep the US Open in Queens, Browne is in the camp of those who believe it might be the best real estate deal city officials have made since Peter Stuyvesant bought Manhattan for $24.
“Look at what that’s done for the city and for Queens,” he said.
The USTA itself offered its regards for the lifelong tennis fan.
“Dinkins was a great friend to the USTA and to the sport of tennis,” the association said in a press release. “His unparalleled charisma, peerless wisdom, singular grace, and heartfelt compassion touched countless lives — and made every one of those lives better.”
Dinkins’ loss was a personal one for state Attorney General Letitia James.
“ ... Mayor Dinkins’ example was an inspiration to me from my first run for city council to my campaigns for public advocate and attorney general,” James said in a tweet. “I was honored to have him hold the bible at my inaugurations because I, and others, stand on his shoulders.
“The voice that gave birth to the ‘gorgeous mosaic’ is now at rest. New York will mourn Mayor Dinkins and continue to be moved by his towering legacy.”
Kyle Bragg, a Queens resident and president of the 32 BJ chapter of the Service Employees International Union, released a statement via email.
“The city’s first Black Mayor broke new ground during an extraordinarily difficult time for the city,” Bragg wrote. “Mayor Dinkins was a steadfast champion for the poor and made an unwavering commitment to equality. He stood with Black and brown communities to build affordable housing, expand access to health care and to ensure that every child has access to a good education.
“The strength of Mayor Dinkins’ character was present in everything he did to realize the city’s ‘gorgeous mosaic.’ He showed grace and unwavering decency in the face of the intense racism he encountered from many of his detractors. History has proven Mayor Dinkins’ vision for NYC was aspirational and, sadly, ahead of its time. NYC owes Mayor Dinkins a debt of gratitude. Above all, Mayor Dinkins will be remembered as the people’s Mayor.”
U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Broklyn, Queens also said his goodbyes.
“Thank you for showing NYC what’s possible when the gorgeous mosaic comes together,” he wrote. “Your eloquence and elegance as a leader will never be forgotten. May you forever rest in power.”
