Back in April, Mayor de Blasio’s executive budget request called for the largest budget in New York City history.
The deal announced with the City Council on Wednesday exceeds even that by $100 million.
Spending in the $98.7 billion budget that took effect last night at midnight also exceeds the 2020-21 budget by $10.5 billion.
“Today we are passing here at City Hall the Recovery Budget for New York City,” de Blasio said in a prepared statment. “This budget will take us forward. This budget will help us turn the corner. This is a Recovery Budget that will allow this city to come back strong.
“I want to thank my colleagues because there was absolute focus on helping working families. In fact, this is one of the greatest investments in working families in the history of New York City. We are sending resources to the communities that need it most. This is a radical investment in working families, and that’s what we need right now to come out of this pandemic and move forward.”
Unlike past years, the budget documents were not posted online on the website for the city’s Office of Management and Budget. Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhttan), in a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference, said the only reason they had not been posted was because negotiations had gone on into Tuesday night.
The Mayor’s Office, in an email to the Chronicle at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, said the documents would be appearing on city websites throughout the day, though they had not by the Chronicle’s deadline.
Questioned about balancing the budget with more than $14 billion in federal stimulus money, de Blasio said he was not concerned about how the funding would be made up in two years when the money disappears.
He said the city’s economy is coming back and the “revenue’s going to come back stronger and stronger as the economy grows at a very fast rate ...”
There were no immediate figures for projected deficits on future years, though de Blasio said they would be released.
“[H]ere’s the bottom line on our out-year gaps — they’re manageable,” the mayor said according to the transcript.
Back in April the projected deficits were $3.9 billion in fiscal year 2023, $3.7 billion in 2024 and $3.9 billion in 2025 — but only if one factored in $1 billion in annual savings that de Blasio said in January would come from city labor unions.
Less than a week later the Chronicle reported that those savings had not been agreed to.
De Blasio’s office, in response to an email on Wednesday, said the $1 billion in labor savings is not in the budget just announced “but is in FY23 and out.”
No specifics were given.
One proponent of the agreement was Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, who in a statement sent to the Chronicle praised de Blasio and Johnson for spending on programs that will support small businesses that still are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
