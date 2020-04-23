Mayor de Blasio last Thursday released an executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 that he said would cut New York City spending by $3.4 billion, or 3.7 percent, compared to FY 2020.
The budget plan totals $89.3 billion. With the city facing a reduction in expected tax revenues of $7.4 billion between fiscal 2020 and ’21 due to the coronavirus crisis, “the administration achieved an unprecedented level of savings and took down reserves” to make the budget balance, according to the Mayor’s Office.
The plan foresees a loss in tax revenue of $2.2 billion, or 3.5 percent, in FY 2020, which ends at the end of May, and $5.2 billion, or 8.3 percent, in fiscal 2021, compared to expectations in a preliminary January budget plan.
“Losses in both years are primarily related to a decline in the Sales and Hotel Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Business Taxes, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the administration said in announcing de Blasio’s plan.
The city says the budget plan “prioritizes protecting health, safety, shelter and access to food for all New Yorkers.”
“Our top priorities are simple: we will keep people safe, protect their health, make sure there is a roof over their head and that food is on their table,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “There is no cost too great to keeping New Yorkers protected, but Washington must also step up. New Yorkers deserve nothing less than the full support of our federal government in this time of crisis.”
The estimated $5 billion deficit for FY 2022 is more than double what de Blasio was projecting back in January.
The final FY 2021 budget must be negotiated with the City Council and enacted by June 1, the start of the fiscal year.
The Council had a reserved response in a joint statement issued by Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), Finance Committee Chairman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson heights) and Capital Budget Subcommittee Chairwoman Vanessa Gibson (D-Bronx).
“These are unprecedented times, and we begin budget negotiations facing challenges we have never faced before,” they said. “We know that in these difficult times we will be forced to make tough decisions. Our guiding principle will be to ensure that the most vulnerable New Yorkers are protected and that we keep providing critical social services.”
The budget announcement included lists of dozens of cuts being proposed to save money. Just some of those are:
Education
• Fair student funding reduction prioritizing schools that already have over 100 percent (DOE) — $100M in FY21
• Operational savings in training, overtime and materials at schools, central and field due to school building closures (DOE) — $100M in FY20
• Professional development reduction (DOE) — $67M in FY21 and outyears
Health and social services
• Temporary suspension of the Summer Youth Employment Program (DYCD) — $124M over FY20- 21
• Fair Fares decline in ridership as a result of COVID-19 (DSS) — $65.5M in FY20
• Suspend summer programming, including COMPASS, Beacons and Cornerstones due to school closures (DYCD) — $55M in FY21
Law Enforcement and training
• Hiring delays of nonsafety civilian titles (NYPD) — $6.8M in FY20 and $4M in FY21
• Delay implementation of nonessential training (FDNY) — $3.25M in FY20 and $3.25M in FY21
• Attrition of 100 traffic enforcement agent positions (nonmoving violations only) dedicated to intersection control (NYPD) — $4M in FY20
Infrastructure and transportation
• One-time Water Authority cash infusion to stabilize City budget in light of COVID-19 crisis (DEP) — $128M in FY20
• Delay implementation of parking meter upgrades for pay by plate (DOT) — $3.7M in FY20 and $3.2M in FY21
• Postpone Placard Abuse Enforcement Team (DOT) — $400K in FY20 and $800K in FY21 and outyears.
Sanitation
• Snow savings (DSNY) — $52M in FY20
• Temporary suspension of Organics Program and Organics Processing (DSNY) — $21M in FY21
• Temporary suspension of the community composting subsidy (DSNY) — $3.5M in FY21.
Parks
• Delays in seasonal spending — $5M in FY20 and $6M in FY21
• Closing all outdoor pools for the 2020 season (late June to Labor Day) given COVID-19 — $12M in FY21
Others/administrative agencies
• Federal and state reimbursements — $180M in FY20
• Hiring freeze and vacancy reductions across multiple agencies — $106M over FY20-21.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the Council must have the right priorities in mind.
“It is imperative that we slow spending while we prepare for the inevitable financial impacts of this historic pandemic but we need a holistic approach to the process,” Adams said in an email. “I find it shameful that we face proposed cuts to youth programs but an expansion to policing. The proposed budget would cause an unintended ripple effect in our city and create a perfect storm to further criminalize young people of color. An investment in our children is critical to the future of our city.”
Councilman Eric Urich (R-Ozone Park), seldom a critic of reduced government spending, said cuts must be responsible.
“New York City is facing an unprecedented fiscal challenge. Spending cuts are inevitable, but the City must find a way to open beaches — even if it’s just on a part-time basis. A full beach closure would be devastating to our local economy and difficult to enforce,” he said.
“Our new reality changes the landscape of the City’s FY21 Executive Budget,” said Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside). “All sectors of government are currently mobilized to help New Yorkers through difficult economic times and to help fight the ongoing pandemic.”
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, commended de Blasio for balancing the budget without tax increases or borrowing, but said the proposal “has used a short-term strategy that leaves a significant gap in fiscal year 2022, which could be worse if the economy does not rebound as the City projects.”
(1) comment
Our illustrious mayor is looking to cut the budget by billions of dollars, but thinks it's a good idea to go ahead with the fourth of July fireworks. Talk about priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.