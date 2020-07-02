There won’t be any early bird seating at city restaurants any time soon, but Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo still raced to be the first to the buffet table when it came to announcing a delay in allowing indoor dining.
The mayor and governor have periodically competed when it comes to making announcements during the coronavirus crisis, such as when each claimed to be the one who had ordered schools closed. It was no different Wednesday when each separately announced that indoor dining is on hold due to the spike in cases seen in other states that had allowed it.
Eating inside restaurants was to have been a part of Phase 3 of New York City’s reopening, expected to begin Monday.
But de Blasio announced at a press event Wednesday morning that the plan is on hold. Cuomo had said on Monday that the state would announce its decision on the issue Wednesday — which he did, but only after de Blasio already had spoken.
Indoor dining will be delayed “until the facts change and it is prudent to open,” Cuomo said, according to CBS.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
