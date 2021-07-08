More details have been released since Mayor de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) announced a budget agreement last week, including funding for Queens.
The $98.7 billion spending plan that took effect on July 1 is the largest in city history, a full $10.5 billion more than approved last year. It is bolstered with more than $14 billion in federal stimulus money that is not recurring after two years.
As to the World’s Borough, the city has authorized $123.4 million for the Queens Public Library system, an increase of about $6 million based on financial statements on the Queens Library website.
The budget for the Department of Cultural Affairs includes $1,394,193 for the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing, as well as $2,133,393 for the New York Hall of Science, located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is slated receive nearly $83.6 million.
Community Board funding was set at $310,335 for CB 1; $349,998 for CB 2; $372,147 in CB 3; $321,329 in CB 4; $305,578 in CB 5; $321,790 in CB 6; $397,593 in CB 7; $346,049 in CB 8; $264,674 in CB 9; $316,128 in CB 10; $346,357 in CB 11; $326,771 in CB 12; $313,545 in CB 13; and $289,976 in CB 14.
In a departure from years past the first published documents did not compare the approved budget to last year’s; just changes made by the Council to the mayor’s proposed executive budget in April.
Citywide, the Department of Education budget was set at $31.5 billion. The figure includes more than $1.5 billion for student transportation, $1.4 billion for universal pre-K programs and more than $2.7 billion for charter schools.
The $5.4 billion NYPD budget contains $200 million in increases, but none for new police officer positions. The summery provided by the Office of Management and Budget also includes language that requires the NYPD to provide a detailed demographic report including all uniformed personnel, breaking it down by gender, race, ethnicity and rank.
The FDNY was approved for $2.1 billion, while the Department of Homeless Services is slated for just over $2.2 billion.
In a city still trying to revive its post-Covid-19 economy, the Department of Small Business Services is getting a budget of $397.6 million.
Parks and Recreation has been funded at nearly $620 million and the DSNY at more than $1.84 billion.
Some of the figures have raised eyebrows.
While the budget this year is said to be balanced, outyear deficits for the next three fiscal years are projected at $4.05 billion, $3.83 billion and $4.06 billion.
“They’re manageable,” de Blasio said last week.
All assume $1 billion in recurring annual labor savings that de Blasio has been touting. In an email last week, de Blasio’s office said that $1 billion is not reflected in this year’s budget but is in the following three years. However, the office provided no specific details.
The mayor said he is counting on the city’s economic recovery to offset the loss of federal stimulus money by the time it runs out.
In another line item, the Council approved $1.34 billion for debt service, or $2.1 billion less than the $3.27 billion de Blasio had requested in April.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, praised the administration for putting $500 million in a new rainy day fund, as well as programs aimed at economic relief and recovery, such as Summer Rising, 3K and mental health programs.
But he also said de Blasio and the Council are leaving those who take office in January with “ a fiscal cliff” when federal aid runs out.
“The city’s leaders have left the next Administration with budget gaps of about $5 billion annually in fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2025,” Rein said. “These continue to include $1 billion in annual unspecified labor savings, which is nothing more than a ruse used to understate the magnitude of the City’s gaps.”
Rein said the city needs to prioritize programs, scrub departmental budgets and increase worker efficiency.
