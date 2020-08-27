Mayor announces outdoor learning

Two weeks out from the start of the school year, Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are offering principals around the city the option to incorporate outdoor learning space in schoolyards or to find it in nearby parks and streets for classroom instruction.
With the Monday announcement, principals from all public, charter and private schools can begin the process of setting up classrooms in schoolyards, and create a process for them to submit a request for learning space in school-adjacent streets and nearby parks if their building does not contain any outdoor space.
As of Monday morning, 243 schools had already submitted applications for outdoor learning, according to Carranza during a Tuesday press conference. He added that when schools submitted their models of what their in-person learning would look like, many of them already involved outdoor space.
“So there is a real hunger and a real enthusiasm for that. And our commitment again is to turn these around as soon as possible, which some of them will be turned around today,” Carranza said.
The idea behind the plan is that outdoor learning could help reduce the risk of COVID infection because the virus is thought to spread less easily in open spaces. But the formal announcement comes at least a month after lawmakers have been pushing for this idea and raising concerns about the state of school ventilation systems across the city.
Asked by Errol Louis on Tuesday’s “Inside City Hall” about why he waited so long to announce the plan, de Blasio said that there were many other more pressing pieces of the reopening plan to address first.
“This is something that has been among the topics being discussed but a lot of other things had to be resolved earlier,” de Blasio said.
He emphasized that the Department of Education is looking to approve these proposals quickly. Any schools that submit a plan by Aug. 28 will receive a response by Sept. 4, according to the DOE. Additional requests can also be submitted on a rolling basis. Schools that decide to use on-site yards will also have to notify the agency.
If school principals are considering a street location, the DOE has encouraged them to pick a quiet, residential street, preferably a one-way street that is not an MTA bus or truck route, and is not being used by a police station, parking garage or hospital. The agency is also urging them to use the space for physical education, art, music, chorus and drama.
The mayor’s press release also said that schools in areas hardest-hit by COVID-19 with no outdoor space would receive “priority” for the program, although the DOE did not get back to the Chronicle with an answer to whether this would involve help identifying park and streetspace near schools or whether it would involve extra resources to classroom equipment.
In Queens, those priority areas include Corona, Briarwood, Jamaica, Rockaway, Far Rockaway and Queensbridge.
South Queens Community Education Council 27 President Willie Jones said that he had many ideas for park space that Rockaway and Far Rockaway schools would be able to use, but he’s more concerned with how they’re going to contend with the weather.
“We’re going into the hurricane season. There’s going to be a lot of rain,” Jones said. “How would they incorporate those students into the school that’s already allocated space for those inside?”
