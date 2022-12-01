Mayor Adams on Tuesday announced his new plan to combat homelessness throughout the city and provide those in need with necessary mental health services.
The initiative includes a directive from the mayor to numerous city agencies to involuntarily remove those deemed mentally unfit — even if they do not appear set to do harm to themselves or others — from streets and public transportation so they can be hospitalized. Among those included in the directive are the NYPD, the FDNY/EMS, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and its own police force.
Adams also introduced an 11-point legislative agenda for state lawmakers to take on the issue when session resumes in Albany come January. He is calling for state law to say explicitly that “a person requires care when their mental illness prevents them from meeting their own basic needs,” codifying that clinicians consider an array of factors when assessing whether a person needs to be admitted involuntarily, and to mandate that hospitals screen all psychiatric patients before discharge for their need to receive “assisted outpatient treatment,” as per Kendra’s Law, and more.
“It is not acceptable for us to see someone who clearly needs help and walk past,” Adams said Tuesday. “For too long there’s been a gray area where policy, law, and accountability have not been clear, and this has allowed people in need to slip through the cracks. This culture of uncertainty has led to untold suffering and deep frustration. It cannot continue.”
This comes less than a year after the mayor and Gov. Hochul deployed a plan to have NYPD officers work to offer services to homeless or mentally ill patrons in the city’s subways and transit stations, which has received some criticism from housing and mental health advocates. In May, Politco reported that of 824 individuals one city report said accepted services on the subways, only 201 of them ended up in shelters.
Adams’ newest plan has led some to question whether the city’s shelter system has the capacity to handle a large influx of people. Asked about making more beds available, the mayor said at Tuesday’s press conference, “The governor has allocated 50 new beds.
“We are going to find a bed for everyone that needs and come into what we are doing. We will meet that challenge head on. Same thing we said with asylum seekers that no one is going to sleep on the streets.”
When he addressed that issue less than two months ago, Adams said the shelter system was “nearing 100 percent capacity.”
Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) was critical of the plan, calling it “deeply problematic.”
“[Mental health first responders] consistently point out a couple of truths,” she wrote in a tweet. “Often the wrong responder & response is what creates a deadly situation, not the mental health crisis itself.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), however, applauded the announcement.
“There are ticking time bombs — who are a threat to themselves or others — riding our subways and walking our streets,” he said in a statement. “Serious mental illness, if left untreated, will only get worse.”
