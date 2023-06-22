Mayor Adams announced plans to deliver quality-of-life improvements to what his office called the Jewel Streets Neighborhood Plan in a press release last Thursday. They include efforts to deliver quality-of-life improvements to the Jewel Streets neighborhood, or what Queens residents colloquially refer to as “the Hole” — a 12-block neighborhood that borders East New York in Brooklyn and Lindenwood in Queens.
The neighborhood is a low-lying area that experiences year-round flooding due to lack of stormwater and sanitary sewer infrastructure. Most streets in the neighborhood contain open industrial uses or vacant lots, including a 17-acre city-owned site.
The Adams administration has allocated over $75 million in funding for the area. The plan includes the implementation of green infrastructure, drainage upgrades and the creation of a bluebelt and drainage pond. Street infrastructure enhancements, improved pedestrian safety and better connectivity to neighboring areas will be prioritized.
The plan will be led by the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection, among other city agencies.
The project is part of the city’s sustainability strategy, “PlaNYC: Getting Sustainability Done,” and aligns with Adams’ blueprint, “Housing Our Neighbors,” which aims to create resilient neighborhoods and ensure the safety of residents in the face of climate change.
“The decades of government ignoring this community and leaving residents to fend for themselves against regular flooding ends now,” Adams said in the press release. “We are excited to bring this plan to the residents, get their feedback, and chart a path forward together.”
The planning proposal will be initiated this month, with the first of five public workshops scheduled for June 24 at the Spring Creek Gardens Community Center in Brooklyn. The Adams administration is planning to bring final recommendations to the community by early 2024 and a final neighborhood plan in place later in 2024.
